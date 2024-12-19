Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar returns with sequel; Know release date

Entertainment
Akshay Kumar's Housefull series returns with its 5th installment. The previous four parts were blockbusters
The first film of the Housefull franchise was released in 2010. Made on a budget of 30 crores, it earned 124.50 crores
Housefull 2, the second film in the franchise, was released in 2012. Made on a budget of 60 crores, it earned 186 crores
Housefull 3, released in 2016, also created a storm at the box office. Made on a budget of 60 crores, it collected 195 crores
Housefull 4 shook the box office. Released in 2019 with a budget of 75 crores, it earned 280.27 crores
According to reports, the fifth film in Akshay Kumar's Housefull franchise is coming to explode at the box office in 2025. Filming has already begun
Akshay Kumar has been the lead in all Housefull films. While other stars have changed, Akshay remains constant
Releasing on June 6, 2025, Housefull 5 features 18 stars including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Kharbanda, and Soundarya Sharma
YRKKH spoiler ALERT: Abhimanyu creates ruckus at Poddar house
Trisha Krishnan's beauty and fitness secrets OUT
Zebra to Dear Santa: 8 Exciting OTT releases to watch THIS weekend
Ajay Devgn to Manoj Bajpayee: 6 Highest-Paid OTT actors of 2024