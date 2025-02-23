Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam Box Office Collection Day 2: How well is Dhanush's film performing? CHECK HERE

Dhanush's third directorial venture, 'Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam,' has seen a drop in box office collections on its second day compared to its first.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 23, 2025, 12:19 PM IST

Dhanush, who is versatile in the silver screen as an actor, singer, producer, lyricist, has also made his mark as a director and succeeded in his first film. In that way, he directed the film Pa. Paandi with Rajkiran, the hero of his father's first film, as the hero of the story. Dhanush played Rajkiran's youth character. 
 

budget 2025
article_image2

Dhanush's previously released films

Dhanush's previously released films

In this film, Revathi plays the woman Rajkiran loves, and Madonna Sebastian plays her youth role. Due to circumstances, he is forced to separate without marrying the woman he loves. So he goes in search of her in his old age. What happens then? He directed this film very wonderfully. This film received praise both in terms of collection and criticism.

article_image3

Dhanush's third film released in direction

After this film, Dhanush, who had not directed any films for 6 years, directed his 50th film last year. In this film, which was created in the story of North Chennai, Dhanush was seen in a different appearance that he had never accepted and acted in, although there was no pair for Dhanush. Also, Dushara Vijayan, Sandeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, and many others acted in this film. This film, produced by Sun Pictures, joined the 100 crore collection club and made this film a hit.

article_image4

Decline in collection

Following this, Dhanush's third film, 'Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kovam', which was directed with young actors, was released on February 21, and it was said that this film collected around Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 crore on the first day.

article_image5

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kovam 2nd Day Collection

Currently, the second-day collection details of this film have been released. According to Sacnilk, which predicts the collection status of films, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam has received less collection on the second day than on the first day. Accordingly, it is said that this film collected only Rs 1 crore on the 2nd day. As the collection of this film is getting worse, there is fear that this film will become the first flop film released in Dhanush's direction. 

 

article_image6

Dhanush - Priyanka Mohan in a special appearance

In this film, which was released amidst huge expectations of the fans, Dhanush's sister's son Pavish played the hero and Anika Surendran played the heroine. Also, Mathew Thomas, Priya Warrier, Sarathkumar, Naren, Saranya Ponvannan, and a huge star cast have acted. It is noteworthy that Dhanush and Priyanka Mohan have also acted in special appearances. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Honey Singh takes dig at Raftaar, Badshah while addressing comeback controversy: ' log kehte hain ki..' NTI

Honey Singh takes dig at Raftaar, Badshah while addressing comeback controversy: ' log kehte hain ki..'

Ed Westwick spotted in Mumbai, shares excitement for India vs Pakistan match at the airport [PHOTOS] NTI

Ed Westwick spotted in Mumbai, shares excitement for India vs Pakistan match at the airport [PHOTOS]

Lynne Marie Stewart, beloved 'Pee-wee's Playhouse' star, passes away at 78 NTI

Lynne Marie Stewart, beloved 'Pee-wee's Playhouse' star, passes away at 78

History of Scruffiness: Song Ha Yoon's part edited out in teaser due to THIS reason MEG

History of Scruffiness: Song Ha Yoon's part edited out in teaser due to THIS reason

Shraddha Kapoor enjoys pani puri at wedding event, jokes 'ginna bhool hayi...' in viral video [watch] NTI

Shraddha Kapoor enjoys pani puri at wedding event, jokes 'ginna bhool hayi...' in viral video [watch]

Recent Stories

Mann Ki Baat: 'Be happy, stress-free', PM Modi's words of encouragement for Board Exam students AJR

Mann Ki Baat: 'Be happy, stress-free', PM Modi's words of encouragement for Board Exam students

Honey Singh takes dig at Raftaar, Badshah while addressing comeback controversy: ' log kehte hain ki..' NTI

Honey Singh takes dig at Raftaar, Badshah while addressing comeback controversy: ' log kehte hain ki..'

IND vs PAK: Jasprit Bumrah and 4 more Indian players not playing today NTI

IND vs PAK: Jasprit Bumrah and 4 more Indian players not playing today

8th Pay Commission: Big salary, allowance hike on the cards? Experts weigh in AJR

8th Pay Commission: Big salary, allowance hike on the cards? Experts weigh in

'Power of Desi Alcohol': Man jumps from 3rd floor, survives electrocution; Throws bricks at police (WATCH) vkp

'Power of Desi Alcohol': Man jumps from 3rd floor, survives electrocution; Throws bricks at police (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | 💻How Digital Age is Making Us Impulsive, Affecting Free and Independent Thinking

Infographic Hub | 💻How Digital Age is Making Us Impulsive, Affecting Free and Independent Thinking

Video Icon
India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: THESE 6 Players' Game is Must-Watch!

India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: THESE 6 Players' Game is Must-Watch!

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Netanyahu Warned Hezbollah's Nasrallah of Israel's 'Lethal' Power

Asianet News Rewind | When Netanyahu Warned Hezbollah's Nasrallah of Israel's 'Lethal' Power

Video Icon
IND vs PAK: When and Where to Watch India-Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Match?

IND vs PAK: When and Where to Watch India-Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Match?

Video Icon
FBI Director Kash Patel 's GUJRATI Roots Can Be Traced Back to THIS Village

FBI Director Kash Patel 's GUJRATI Roots Can Be Traced Back to THIS Village

Video Icon