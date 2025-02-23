Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam Box Office Collection Day 2: How well is Dhanush's film performing? CHECK HERE

Dhanush's third directorial venture, 'Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam,' has seen a drop in box office collections on its second day compared to its first.

Dhanush, who is versatile in the silver screen as an actor, singer, producer, lyricist, has also made his mark as a director and succeeded in his first film. In that way, he directed the film Pa. Paandi with Rajkiran, the hero of his father's first film, as the hero of the story. Dhanush played Rajkiran's youth character.



Dhanush's previously released films In this film, Revathi plays the woman Rajkiran loves, and Madonna Sebastian plays her youth role. Due to circumstances, he is forced to separate without marrying the woman he loves. So he goes in search of her in his old age. What happens then? He directed this film very wonderfully. This film received praise both in terms of collection and criticism.

Dhanush's third film released in direction After this film, Dhanush, who had not directed any films for 6 years, directed his 50th film last year. In this film, which was created in the story of North Chennai, Dhanush was seen in a different appearance that he had never accepted and acted in, although there was no pair for Dhanush. Also, Dushara Vijayan, Sandeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, and many others acted in this film. This film, produced by Sun Pictures, joined the 100 crore collection club and made this film a hit.

Decline in collection Following this, Dhanush's third film, 'Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kovam', which was directed with young actors, was released on February 21, and it was said that this film collected around Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 crore on the first day.

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kovam 2nd Day Collection Currently, the second-day collection details of this film have been released. According to Sacnilk, which predicts the collection status of films, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam has received less collection on the second day than on the first day. Accordingly, it is said that this film collected only Rs 1 crore on the 2nd day. As the collection of this film is getting worse, there is fear that this film will become the first flop film released in Dhanush's direction.

Dhanush - Priyanka Mohan in a special appearance In this film, which was released amidst huge expectations of the fans, Dhanush's sister's son Pavish played the hero and Anika Surendran played the heroine. Also, Mathew Thomas, Priya Warrier, Sarathkumar, Naren, Saranya Ponvannan, and a huge star cast have acted. It is noteworthy that Dhanush and Priyanka Mohan have also acted in special appearances.

