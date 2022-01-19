Was this when troubles started in Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet’s marriage?

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa announced his split with wife Lisa Bonet, last week on January 13. The two parted ways after 16 years of the relationship which started with them dating first and then leading to their marriage. The news about their split had shocked the fans of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. Now, according to media reports, troubles between the couple had started some time ago.

A media report, quoting a source said that things had particularly gone worse between Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at the time when the former for shooting for his DC films ‘Aquaman’ and the ‘Lost Kingdom’.

The media report claimed that issues and differences heightened between Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at the time when he was filming for Aquaman 2. While Jason was away for the film’s shoot, their distance had added more stress to their relationship. Despite their differences, a report quoted an insider saying that the couple continues to have love and respect for each other even though they have parted their ways now.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet were in a long relationship before they decided to get married to each other. The two began dating each other in the year 2005 and decided to marry in 2017. They have two children together – a daughter named ‘Lola’ (14) and a son ‘Nakoa-Wolf’, (13). Lisa Bonet, on the other hand, has one more daughter, actor Zoe Kravitz. Zoe is Lisa and her first husband Lenny Kravitz’s daughter.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ actor and his ex-wife had issued their joint statement on their respective Instagram handles. In their statement, they said that they have felt the times changing and have decided to set each other free.

On the professional front, Jason Momoa will be seen next in ‘Aquaman 2’. The shooting of the film was recently wrapped up and is expected to be released by the end of this year.