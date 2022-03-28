Oscars 2022 Winners List: Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur win Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor
The ceremony was hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The show has been without a host for the past three years.
It's an exciting moment to be a Hollywood fan since Tinseltown's popular night, the Oscars 2022, is officially beginning! The 94th Academy Awards are now being held in the legendary Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, with the triple threat trio of Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes hosting the prestigious award presentation. Oscar hopefuls hold their breath after making dazzling red carpet debuts, as many are on their way to perhaps winning their first Academy Award.
Here is the running list of winners:
Best Film Editing: Joe Walker for Dune
Best Documentary Feature: Summer of Soul
Best Adapted Screenplay: CODA
Best Original Screenplay: Belfast
Best Costume Design: Cruella
Best International Feature: Drive My Car
Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur, for CODA
Best Animated Feature: Encanto
Best Visual Effects: Dune
Best Cinematography: Dune
Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Best Film Editing: Dune
Best Score: Dune
Best Sound: Dune
Best Production Design: Dune
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Best: Documentary (Short Subject): The Queen of Basketball.
Best Short (Animated): The Windshield Wiper.
Best Short Film (Live Action): The Long Goodbye.