Oscars 2022 Winners List: Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur win Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor

The ceremony was hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The show has been without a host for the past three years.

It's an exciting moment to be a Hollywood fan since Tinseltown's popular night, the Oscars 2022, is officially beginning! The 94th Academy Awards are now being held in the legendary Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, with the triple threat trio of Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes hosting the prestigious award presentation. Oscar hopefuls hold their breath after making dazzling red carpet debuts, as many are on their way to perhaps winning their first Academy Award.

Here is the running list of winners:

Best Film Editing: Joe Walker for Dune

Best Documentary Feature: Summer of Soul

Best Adapted Screenplay: CODA

Best Original Screenplay: Belfast

Best Costume Design: Cruella

Best International Feature: Drive My Car

Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur, for CODA

Best Animated Feature: Encanto

Best Visual Effects: Dune

Best Cinematography: Dune

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Best Score: Dune

Best Sound: Dune

Best Production Design: Dune

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best: Documentary (Short Subject): The Queen of Basketball.

Best Short (Animated): The Windshield Wiper.

Best Short Film (Live Action): The Long Goodbye.