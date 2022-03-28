Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oscars 2022 Winners List: Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur win Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor

    The ceremony was hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The show has been without a host for the past three years.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 28, 2022, 7:19 AM IST

    It's an exciting moment to be a Hollywood fan since Tinseltown's popular night, the Oscars 2022, is officially beginning! The 94th Academy Awards are now being held in the legendary Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, with the triple threat trio of Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes hosting the prestigious award presentation. Oscar hopefuls hold their breath after making dazzling red carpet debuts, as many are on their way to perhaps winning their first Academy Award.

    Here is the running list of winners:

    Best Film Editing: Joe Walker for Dune

    Best Documentary Feature: Summer of Soul

    Best Adapted Screenplay: CODA

    Best Original Screenplay: Belfast

    Best Costume Design: Cruella

    Best International Feature: Drive My Car

    Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur, for CODA

    Best Animated Feature: Encanto

    Best Visual Effects: Dune

    Best Cinematography: Dune

    Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

    Best Score: Dune

    Best Sound: Dune

    Best Production Design: Dune

    Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

    Best: Documentary (Short Subject): The Queen of Basketball.

    Best Short (Animated): The Windshield Wiper.

    Best Short Film (Live Action): The Long Goodbye.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2022, 8:06 AM IST
