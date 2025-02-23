History of Scruffiness: Song Ha Yoon's part edited out in teaser due to THIS reason

A highly anticipated upcoming drama 'History of Scruffiness' is making headlines for editing out the lead actress part in the teaser of the drama. Let's know the reason behind this act by the makers. 

Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 23, 2025, 10:31 AM IST

Korean Entertainment Industry rose to global fame since the global pandemic. The K Pop and K Dramas reached global audience and got immense recognition and appreciation. But the dark side of Korean Entertainment at the cost of actors lives is making headlines. From immense pressure to harrasment, everything happens there. 

History of Scruffiness: 

A highly anticipated upcoming drama 'History of Scruffiness' makers released the teaser and what caught the attention was the lead actress Song Ha Yoon's part was edited out. The reasons are unbelievable and this is not the first time to happen to an actress. Audience claims that It is a very complex place for women to work. 

The film features Cho Byeong Kyu and Song Ha Yoon in the lead roles. It is all set to premiere on February 26, 2025.  The duration of teaser is 1minute and 40 second introduced the drama’s main cast, including Jo Byeong Kyu, Ryeoun, Jung Jae Kwang, Minah, Jung Yong Ju, Lee Min Ji, and Hwang Bo Reum Byeol and the story left interesting note on viewers. 

Song Ha Yoon's part edited out:

Lead actress Song Ha Yoon got a great recognition from her role in the drama 'Marry My Husband'. But the allegations on  song ha stating that she was involved in school violence. The agency of the actress recently  stated “After directly confirming with the actress, we can say with certainty that she has never met the person in question, and all allegations are completely false.” 

ALSO READ: Blake Lively requests for increased security amid threats around legal battle with Justin Baldoni

But an unknown person, claims to be the classmate of Song Ha Yoon's in the school. He passed a statement about the actress saying, 'She slapped that person for 90 minutes'. Later, another source also claimed to have been involved in another school violence case. These accusations were on both  lead actors Cho Byeong Kyu and Song Ha Yoon. This is why the film took 2 years to get released after filming in 2022. 

This happened before too, The actress Kim Sae Ron who was recently found dead at her residence also had to face these. When she was accused of involvment in a drunk and drive case causing public property damage. She apologised publicly, but even then the makers replaced her from the projects that she signed earlier. Few fans look at this as the disciplinary action but a few look at it from the negative perspective as they replace actors easily. 

ALSO READ: Travel guide: 5 most Photogenic beaches of the world for perfect clicks

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
