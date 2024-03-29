Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Here's how Urvashi Rautela reacted to netizens asking her to marry cricketer Rishabh Pant

    During a Q&A session in a recent interview, netizens asked Urvashi Rautela about marrying cricketer Rishabh Pant and her reaction has gone viral.

    Here's how Urvashi Rautela reacted to netizens asking her to marry cricketer Rishabh Pant
    The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season has not only been about cricket but also the rumored relationship between Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela. Rishabh Pant's return to the cricket field after a severe car accident has been marred by speculation about his personal life. While his comeback match for the Delhi Capitals against the Punjab Kings showcased his talent, the off-field drama surrounding his alleged romance with Rautela has kept fans buzzing.

    The video

    A recent interview clip featuring Urvashi Rautela has only added fuel to the fire. When asked about the possibility of marriage with Rishabh Pant, the actress opted for a brief "no comments," leaving fans guessing and intensifying speculation about their relationship status.

    This isn't the first time Urvashi and Rishabh Pant have been linked romantically. Rumors of their relationship surfaced in 2018, but both celebrities have consistently denied these claims. Reports even emerged of Rishabh blocking Urvashi on WhatsApp to quash the rumors. Despite past denials, the controversy surrounding their alleged relationship persists, with conflicting reports emerging from various media outlets. Urvashi's public apology to Rishabh during an interview last year, where she acknowledged her comments on Instagram, only added to the intrigue surrounding their relationship status.

    Urvashi Rautela's upcoming projects

    Urvashi Rautela remains focused on her professional commitments. Several major film projects are lined up for release this year, including 'Welcome 3' opposite Akshay Kumar, 'NBK109' with Bobby Deol, Dulqueer Salman, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and 'Baap' with Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt, the actress has a busy schedule ahead in Bollywood.

