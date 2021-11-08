  • Facebook
    Here's how Salman Khan reacted when fan tried to click selfie with him (WATCH)

    The Tiger of Bollywood, Salman Khan schooled his fan when he tried to click a selfie with the star 

    Here's how Salman Khan reacted when fan tried to click selfie with him (WATCH) RCB
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 8, 2021, 8:49 AM IST
    Bollywood star Salman Khan has a huge fan following worldwide; people love to click pictures with him whenever seen in the public forum. Likewise, last night, Salman was at a studio in Mumbai where paparazzi and fans surrounded him.  While the shutterbugs were clicking Salman's pictures together, a fan jumped in front of them and started clicking selfies with the star. The fan was trying to adjust his phone to click an image.

    Salman Khan first agreed to click a picture with the fan, but later, he started setting his phone’s camera’s angle to click a selfie with him. To which Salman said," Naachna band kar" And then the fan gave up. In the video, we can see Salman Khan in a white tee paired with black trousers. 

    Salman Khan is currently hosting India's popular reality show Bigg Boss 15; he is all set for his next big release with his brother in law Aayush Sharma, Antim: The Final Truth.

    Also Read: When Vicky Kaushal proposed Katrina Kaif in front of Salman Khan; watch Dabangg star's reaction (VIDEO)

    Salman Khan recently released a new song from his film called Bhai Ka Birthday. The song was released just before Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, November 2. Social media and fans were left wondering if this was Salman’s way of wishing King Khan.

    Also read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Here's what the actress is planning to do before becoming Mrs Kaushal

    A few months ago, Salman Khan finished his shooting for Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. Maneesh Sharma directs the film. Apart from this, Antim and Tiger 3, Salman Khan also has films like Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2 in his kitty. Salman has also shot for a cameo in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan.

