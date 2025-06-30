Paresh Rawal is back in Hera Pheri 3! After much controversy and even returning his signing amount, the actor has confirmed his return to the film alongside Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty.

The long-standing controversy surrounding Hera Pheri 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, appears to be resolved. The dispute began when Paresh Rawal, who plays the iconic character Babu Rao, initially refused to participate. His departure led to significant drama, including returning his signing amount and a reported lawsuit from Akshay Kumar. However, recent news has invigorated fans. Paresh Rawal has confirmed his return to the film.

Paresh Rawal's Statement on Hera Pheri 3 Return

After much turmoil, it seems things have smoothed over for Hera Pheri 3. Paresh Rawal confirmed his return, stating that the issues and controversies have been resolved. In an interview with The Himanshu Mehta Show on YouTube, he addressed the controversy, saying, "There wasn't any real controversy. When something is so loved by the audience, you have to be careful." He emphasized the responsibility they have to their fans, who shower them with love and respect. He added that they couldn't just think about themselves. He mentioned their long-standing friendship and good rapport with Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty.

The Hera Pheri 3 Controversy

Paresh Rawal's sudden announcement to leave Hera Pheri 3 led to Akshay Kumar's company, Cape Good Films, sending him a legal notice demanding 25 crores. Rawal returned the signing amount with interest, fueling the controversy. However, in an interview, Akshay Kumar expressed hope for Rawal's return. Ultimately, this hope materialized, and Rawal is back in the film. Updates on the shooting schedule are yet to be announced.