    'Coolest cat in town....', Priyanka Chopra wishes Joe Jonas on his 35th birthday [PHOTOS]

    Joe Jonas celebrated his 35th birthday on August 15, a day filled with love and family moments. Priyanka Chopra shared a heartfelt post featuring an unseen photo with Joe and Nick Jonas, while Nick also posted candid snaps

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 16, 2024, 5:40 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 16, 2024, 5:40 PM IST

    Popular singer Joe Jonas marked his 35th birthday on August 15, making it a memorable occasion for the Jonas family. Priyanka Chopra extended her wishes to her brother-in-law by sharing a previously unseen photo featuring Joe and her husband, Nick Jonas. In the picture, Priyanka was seated close to Nick, who had his arm around her shoulder, while Joe stood next to them, and the trio smiled for the camera.

    Along with the picture, Priyanka conveyed her birthday wishes to Joe, describing him as the "coolest cat in town" and added a red heart emoji to her message. Nick Jonas also shared some candid photos with his brother, including a monochromatic snap where the two exuded charm as they looked away from the camera. In his caption, Nick expressed his admiration for Joe, referring to him as the "absolute best brother in the world" and stated that he loves him.

    Joe Jonas recently released his latest single, Work It Out, ahead of his anticipated second solo album. The singer reportedly performed the song at the Jonas Brothers’ Calgary Stampede concert. Describing the significance of the song, Joe mentioned that Work It Out serves as a personal anthem for him when he experiences intrusive or ruminating thoughts, helping him break free from them and refocus on the present.

    Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently completed filming her upcoming movie, The Bluff. Sharing behind-the-scenes pictures and videos, Priyanka expressed her gratitude to the team, stating that the project was a "labour of love" and that she felt privileged to work alongside her family and the incredible people who made the movie possible. She also credited AGBO Films and Amazon MGM Studios for placing their trust in the film's director, Frank E Flowers.

    The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers, also features actor Karl Urban. The film is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, portrayed by Priyanka, who must protect her family as her past misdeeds catch up with her.

