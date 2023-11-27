Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgan, Parineeti Chopra and others share heartfelt wishes

    Celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgan, and Parineeti Chopra extend heartfelt wishes on Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023, celebrating the birth of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 3:49 PM IST

    Today, on November 27th the birth anniversary of Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak is celebrated. The day is referred as Gurupurab or Guru Nanak Jayanti. For the followers of the Sikh religion this day holds immense importance. As wishes fall from everywhere around the world, some Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, and others also took to their social media to share heartfelt wishes on this auspicious occasion.

    Among other celebrities Kareena Kapoor Khan, posted a heartfelt with on her Instagram. In her post their is a picture of Guru Nanak ji and the mool mantra of Sikhism written with it. With the picture, Kareen had attached a folded hand and red heart emoji.

    Ananya Pandey shared a picture with "Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti" written on it.

    Parineeti Chopra on the other hand shared a picture of her sitting in a Gurudwara with a caption "Happy Gurupurab"

    Ajay Devgan shared a picture of Guru Nanak with wishes written in Hindi.

    Other than these, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty and Yami Gautam also extended heartwarming wishes on their social media.

    About their work front

    While Kareen Kapoor and Ajay Devgan will be next seen together in Rohit Shetty's film "Singham Again." Parineeti, known for her recent venture "Mission Raniganj" with Akshay Kumar, faced a setback at the box office. However, she is gearing up for her next project, Imtiaz Ali's "Amar Singh Chamkila," centered around the eponymous Punjabi singer.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 3:49 PM IST
