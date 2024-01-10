'GOAT': Thalapathy Vijay looks handsome in clean-shaven look on set

Venkat Prabhu's 'GOAT' would feature a clean-shaven Thalapathy Vijay. One new video shows the actor addressing fans outside the film set. Vijay and director Venkat Prabhu have joined hands for the first time for 'GOAT'.

Thalapathy Vijay Clean Shave Look For GOAT 😍#TheGreatestOfAllTime pic.twitter.com/TXDZGFSvz4 — Arun Vijay (@AVinthehousee) January 9, 2024

Venkat Prabhu's 'The Greatest of All Time' is a science fiction film. Vijay plays two characters in the film, which AGS Entertainment produces. The ensemble cast includes Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Vaibhav, Premgi Amren, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj.

'The Greatest of All Time,' produced by AGS Entertainment, has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Siddharth Nuni, and editing by Venkat Raajen.