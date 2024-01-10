Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'GOAT': Thalapathy Vijay looks handsome in clean-shaven look on set

    Venkat Prabhu's 'GOAT' would feature a clean-shaven Thalapathy Vijay. One new video shows the actor addressing fans outside the film set. Vijay and director Venkat Prabhu have joined hands for the first time for 'GOAT'. 

    Thalapathy Vijay, following the enormous success of 'Leo', is busy filming for his forthcoming film, 'The Greatest of all Time' AKA 'GOAT'. His supporters recently learned of his coming and congregated outside the filming location. Thalapathy Vijay welcomed and waved to his admirers before getting inside his automobile. A video of the actor greeting his fans on social media becomes viral.

    Thalapathy Vijay and filmmaker Venkat Prabhu have collaborated on a film for the first time. The film is now moving forward quickly. Vijay recently visited with fans gathering outside the 'GOAT' sets. A video of the actor meeting his fans has gone viral on social media.

    Venkat Prabhu's 'The Greatest of All Time' is a science fiction film. Vijay plays two characters in the film, which AGS Entertainment produces. The ensemble cast includes Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Vaibhav, Premgi Amren, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj. 

    'The Greatest of All Time,' produced by AGS Entertainment, has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Siddharth Nuni, and editing by Venkat Raajen.

