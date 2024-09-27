Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    George Clooney praises Amal Clooney for being always on the 'right side of history'; Read on

    Hollywood power couple George and Amal Clooney captured attention at the Albies on September 26 with their elegant black ensembles. The duo, known for their philanthropic efforts, took a moment to express their admiration for each other in an interview, showcasing their strong partnership as they approach their 10th wedding anniversary

    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 1:42 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 1:42 PM IST

    The showbiz world is filled with iconic power couples, including veteran actor George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, who made a striking appearance at the Albies on September 26. Wearing elegant black ensembles, the duo attended the event in New York City, hosted by The Clooney Foundation for Justice, an organization they founded in 2016.

    In an interview with PEOPLE at the event, Clooney expressed his admiration for his wife, stating that he fully supports her in all her endeavors. He highlighted her dedication to being on the right side of history and shared how proud he is to be by her side at such significant moments. Clooney also emphasized that the event provides a platform to shed light on underappreciated individuals and causes.

    Amal, in return, shared her appreciation for George’s advocacy efforts. She remarked how meaningful it is for them to work together and how much his help contributes to bringing important stories to life.

    The couple, who tied the knot in Venice, Italy, in 2014, are parents to twins Alexander and Ella, born in 2017. As they approach their 10th wedding anniversary in 2024, George mentioned in the interview that he plans to take Amal somewhere special for the occasion, though he did not disclose further details.

    Both George and Amal are known for their active roles in philanthropic work. They have championed various causes such as humanitarian aid, human rights, and climate change. George, celebrated for his charismatic performances in films like Ocean's Eleven, ER, and Gravity, has also made his mark as a director.

    Meanwhile, Amal, an esteemed international lawyer specializing in human rights and criminal law, continues to use her platform to advocate for critical global issues.

