'Game Changer': Telangana revokes ticket price hike for Ram Charan starrer; Read on

The Telangana government has withdrawn its earlier approval for increased ticket prices for the Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer. In accordance with High Court directives, it announced that early morning shows would no longer be permitted unless public interest, health, and safety considerations were addressed. An official statement released on Saturday night confirmed that the decision to revoke permission for enhanced ticket prices would take effect on January 16.

Earlier, on January 3, the state government had approved a request from the filmmakers to screen six shows on January 10, including one at 4 am, with additional charges of ₹150 for multiplexes and ₹100 for single-screen theatres. Additionally, the government had sanctioned five daily shows from January 11 to 19, with an extra charge of ₹100 for multiplexes and ₹50 for single-screen theatres. As part of this approval, it required advertisements highlighting the dangers of drug abuse and cybercrime to be displayed. However, on January 10, the High Court ordered the government to review the ticket price hike within 24 hours of receiving the order. It also directed that early morning shows should not be allowed.

Opposition leader and BRS MLA T Harish Rao criticized the Congress government on January 10 for allowing the ticket price hike, noting that Cinematography Minister K Venkata Reddy had previously expressed opposition to it in the Assembly. The criticism followed the death of a woman in a stampede at the Pushpa-2 premiere on December 4, 2024.

