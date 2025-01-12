THIS actress charged whooping 5 crores for a 50 second AD; Check this female superstar

While Bollywood actresses are often perceived as the highest earners, a Tamil actress has reportedly charged a staggering 5 crores for a mere 50 seconds. Let's delve into who she is

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 12, 2025, 3:28 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 12, 2025, 3:28 PM IST

Highest Paid Actress

This actress, hailing from Kerala and reigning in Tamil cinema, has starred alongside Indian cinema superstars like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Shah Rukh Khan, and Mohanlal. She has cultivated a dedicated fan base in Tamil Nadu

article_image2

Highest Paid Actress in India

Her Bollywood debut achieved a monumental 1000 crore collection, a feat unmatched by any other actress. In 2018, she was the only South Indian actress featured in Forbes India's Top 100 Celebrities list.

article_image3

Top Paid Actress in Tamil Cinema

With over 75 films in 20 years, she has garnered numerous awards. Holding a degree in English Literature, she initially had no aspirations of acting. Her foray into cinema, starting as a host, was accidental

article_image4

Actress's High Salary

Facing two heartbreaks in the industry, she contemplated leaving but resurfaced as a leading lady. Married to a director, she has twins via surrogacy

article_image5

Highest Paid Actress Nayanthara

Her fame is matched by the controversies she's faced. This is none other than Lady Superstar Nayanthara. Even at 40, she remains a top Tamil cinema actress, commanding 12-15 crores per film

article_image6

Nayanthara's Earnings

Beyond acting, she runs Rowdy Pictures, producing several blockbusters. She recently astonished everyone by charging 5 crores for a 50-second advertisement, an unprecedented fee in India

article_image7

Nayanthara and Family

The 5 crore fee was for a Tata Sky ad. She earned 25 crores by documenting her wedding with director Vignesh Shivan. She also reportedly owns a private jet

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Game Changer: Telangana revokes ticket price hike for Ram Charan starrer; Read on ATG

'Game Changer': Telangana revokes ticket price hike for Ram Charan starrer; Read on

Emergency Nitin Gadkari, Anupam Kher attend special screening of Kangana Ranaut starrer [WATCH] ATG

Emergency: Nitin Gadkari, Anupam Kher attend special screening of Kangana Ranaut starrer [WATCH]

Coldplay concert: Jasleen Royal to become the FIRST Indian artist to open for their India tour ATG

Coldplay concert: Jasleen Royal to become the FIRST Indian artist to open for their India tour

Deva song 'Bhasad Macha' OUT: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde set stage on fire [WATCH] ATG

Deva song 'Bhasad Macha' OUT: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde set stage on fire [WATCH]

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania suffers heart attack, hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital RBA

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania suffers heart attack, hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

Recent Stories

'INDIA alliance is intact': Akhilesh Yadav's big assurance amidst rumours of rift vkp

'INDIA alliance is intact': Akhilesh Yadav's big assurance amidst rumours of rift

Indias most expensive Rolls Royce is owned by THIS businessman ATG

India's most expensive Rolls Royce is owned by THIS businessman

Cotton VS Linen Sarees: 6 Key differences you need to know NTI

Cotton VS Linen Sarees: 6 Key differences you need to know

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP files complaint against BJP for 'fake' video on pothole-ridden roads, MCC violation snt

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP files complaint against BJP for 'fake' video on pothole-ridden roads, MCC violation

L and T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin snt

L&T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon