THIS actress charged whooping 5 crores for a 50 second AD; Check this female superstar
While Bollywood actresses are often perceived as the highest earners, a Tamil actress has reportedly charged a staggering 5 crores for a mere 50 seconds. Let's delve into who she is
This actress, hailing from Kerala and reigning in Tamil cinema, has starred alongside Indian cinema superstars like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Shah Rukh Khan, and Mohanlal. She has cultivated a dedicated fan base in Tamil Nadu
Her Bollywood debut achieved a monumental 1000 crore collection, a feat unmatched by any other actress. In 2018, she was the only South Indian actress featured in Forbes India's Top 100 Celebrities list.
With over 75 films in 20 years, she has garnered numerous awards. Holding a degree in English Literature, she initially had no aspirations of acting. Her foray into cinema, starting as a host, was accidental
Facing two heartbreaks in the industry, she contemplated leaving but resurfaced as a leading lady. Married to a director, she has twins via surrogacy
Her fame is matched by the controversies she's faced. This is none other than Lady Superstar Nayanthara. Even at 40, she remains a top Tamil cinema actress, commanding 12-15 crores per film
Beyond acting, she runs Rowdy Pictures, producing several blockbusters. She recently astonished everyone by charging 5 crores for a 50-second advertisement, an unprecedented fee in India
The 5 crore fee was for a Tata Sky ad. She earned 25 crores by documenting her wedding with director Vignesh Shivan. She also reportedly owns a private jet