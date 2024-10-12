Gadar director Anil Sharma announces his new film 'Vanvaas' on Dussehra, calls it 'Kalyug Ka Ramayana'

On Dussehra, Anil Sharma announced his upcoming film "Vanvaas," described as “Kalyug Ka Ramayana,” exploring modern relationships and the emotional journey of fatherhood.

On Dussehra, filmmaker Anil Sharma, celebrated for his success with the "Gadar" franchise, unveiled his next project titled "Vanvaas," which he intriguingly refers to as “Kalyug Ka Ramayana.” This new film promises to deliver a fresh perspective on timeless themes of duty, honor, and the impact of one's actions.

Starring Utkarsh Sharma and Nana Patekar, "Vanvaas" presents a unique twist on the traditional Ramayana narrative. Sharma explained, “This story explores a scenario where children compel their parents into exile. In Kalyug Ka Ramayana, it’s the loved ones who cast their own into vanvas.” This contemporary adaptation aims to resonate with modern audiences while echoing ancient wisdom.

The filmmakers teased the storyline through a captivating announcement video, featuring visuals and background music that encapsulate the film's essence. The video also showcased the poignant “Ram Ram” song, hinting at the emotional depth of the narrative.

Zee Studios, which previously collaborated with Sharma on "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha" and "Gadar 2," is once again backing this project. Umesh Kr Bansal, Chief Business Officer at Zee Studios, expressed enthusiasm for the film, stating, “We are thrilled to support this epic story. It’s a unique take on contemporary relationships between children and their parents.” He added, “With 'Vanvaas,' we aim to deliver an unprecedented cinematic experience.”

Sharma has described "Vanvaas" as “emotions ka ‘Gadar’,” emphasizing its emotional resonance. He said, "This movie emphasizes how important fatherhood is." Every father may identify with it, and they should all urge their sons to watch.

As an emotional journey, "Vanvaas" seeks to convey a profound truth relevant to today’s society: “Apne hi dete hain apno ko vanvaas.” Written, produced, and directed by Anil Sharma, the film is set to hit theaters soon, promising a blend of heartfelt storytelling and relatable themes.

