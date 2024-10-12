Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gadar director Anil Sharma announces his new film 'Vanvaas' on Dussehra, calls it 'Kalyug Ka Ramayana'

     On Dussehra, Anil Sharma announced his upcoming film "Vanvaas," described as “Kalyug Ka Ramayana,” exploring modern relationships and the emotional journey of fatherhood.
     

    Gadar director Anil Sharma announces his new film 'Vanvaas' on Dussehra, calls it 'Kalyug Ka Ramayana' NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 1:32 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 12, 2024, 1:32 PM IST

    On Dussehra, filmmaker Anil Sharma, celebrated for his success with the "Gadar" franchise, unveiled his next project titled "Vanvaas," which he intriguingly refers to as “Kalyug Ka Ramayana.” This new film promises to deliver a fresh perspective on timeless themes of duty, honor, and the impact of one's actions.

    Starring Utkarsh Sharma and Nana Patekar, "Vanvaas" presents a unique twist on the traditional Ramayana narrative. Sharma explained, “This story explores a scenario where children compel their parents into exile. In Kalyug Ka Ramayana, it’s the loved ones who cast their own into vanvas.” This contemporary adaptation aims to resonate with modern audiences while echoing ancient wisdom.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Anilsharma (@anilsharma_dir)

    The filmmakers teased the storyline through a captivating announcement video, featuring visuals and background music that encapsulate the film's essence. The video also showcased the poignant “Ram Ram” song, hinting at the emotional depth of the narrative.

    Zee Studios, which previously collaborated with Sharma on "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha" and "Gadar 2," is once again backing this project. Umesh Kr Bansal, Chief Business Officer at Zee Studios, expressed enthusiasm for the film, stating, “We are thrilled to support this epic story. It’s a unique take on contemporary relationships between children and their parents.” He added, “With 'Vanvaas,' we aim to deliver an unprecedented cinematic experience.”

    Sharma has described "Vanvaas" as “emotions ka ‘Gadar’,” emphasizing its emotional resonance. He said, "This movie emphasizes how important fatherhood is." Every father may identify with it, and they should all urge their sons to watch.

    As an emotional journey, "Vanvaas" seeks to convey a profound truth relevant to today’s society: “Apne hi dete hain apno ko vanvaas.” Written, produced, and directed by Anil Sharma, the film is set to hit theaters soon, promising a blend of heartfelt storytelling and relatable themes.

    ALSO READ 'Jigra' box office collection day 1: Alia Bhatt's film shines with strong earnings—Find out how much

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kartik Aaryan aka Rooh Baba rides a meme wave after grand Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer launch! RTM

    Kartik Aaryan aka Rooh Baba rides a meme wave after grand Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer launch!

    Kangana Ranaut's cryptic message after Jigra release: "Destroy women-centric films..." RTM

    Kangana Ranaut's cryptic message after Jigra release: "Destroy women-centric films..."

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes Amitabh Bachchan 'Happy Birthday' amid divorce rumors- Post goes viral NTI

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes Amitabh Bachchan 'Happy Birthday' amid divorce rumors—Post goes viral

    'Jigra' box office collection day 1: Alia Bhatt's film shines with strong earnings- Find out how much NTI

    'Jigra' box office collection day 1: Alia Bhatt's film shines with strong earnings—Find out how much

    Mallika Sherawat reveals: THIS director called her a slut for doing Murder, Top actors shamed her too RTM

    Mallika Sherawat reveals: THIS director called her a slut for doing Murder, Top actors shamed her too

    Recent Stories

    Kartik Aaryan aka Rooh Baba rides a meme wave after grand Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer launch! RTM

    Kartik Aaryan aka Rooh Baba rides a meme wave after grand Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer launch!

    Mysuru Darbhanga express derailment in Tamil Nadu: Signal mismatch blamed for collision AJR

    Mysuru-Darbhanga express derailment in Tamil Nadu: Signal mismatch blamed for collision

    Congress shares video of water leaking on newly launched Mumbai Metro Aqua Line, takes dig at PM Modi (WATCH) shk

    Congress shares video of water leaking on newly launched Mumbai Metro Aqua Line, takes dig at PM Modi (WATCH)

    Chanakya Niti: Never say no to THESE opportunities for success in life gcw

    Chanakya Niti: Never say no to THESE opportunities for success in life

    IRCTC recruitment 2024: High-paying managerial jobs, apply by November 6th! gcw

    IRCTC recruitment 2024: High-paying managerial jobs, apply by November 6th!

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon