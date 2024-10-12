Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Jigra' box office collection day 1: Alia Bhatt's film shines with strong earnings—Find out how much

    Alia Bhatt's "Jigra" debuted with a solid Rs 4.25 crore on opening day, captivating audiences and critics alike with its thrilling storyline and strong performances.
     

    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 12:16 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 12, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

    Alia Bhatt's latest film, "Jigra," kicked off its box office journey with a decent performance on its release day, Friday, October 11. The movie, directed by Vasan Bala, is an action thriller that revolves around the protagonist's quest to protect her brother. Alongside Alia, the film features Vedang Raina and Manoj Pahwa in significant roles.

    On its first day of opening, "Jigra" earned approximately Rs 4.25 crore across all languages in India, according to early estimates from Sacnilk. The majority of this revenue came from the Hindi version, which made around Rs 4.2 crore, while the Telugu version contributed a modest Rs 5 lakh. The film's overall occupancy rate for Hindi shows was 20.13%, with night shows proving to be the most popular, reaching 32.19%. In contrast, morning shows had an occupancy of 10.48%, afternoon shows stood at 19.17%, and evening shows recorded 18.66%.

    In comparison, "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video," featuring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, outperformed "Jigra" slightly with an opening day earning of Rs 5 crore net in India. Rajkummar Rao's recent success with "Stree 2" has likely contributed to the positive reception of his new film.

    Critics have praised "Jigra," with News18 giving it an impressive rating of 4.6 stars. A review highlighted that despite its 2 hours and 35 minutes runtime, the film remains engaging from start to finish. The final jailbreak sequence promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, making them root for the lead character, Satya. The background score, composed by Achint Thakkar, enhances the emotional impact of the film, particularly with a new-age rendition of "Phoolon Ka Taron Ka" that resonates with audiences.

    Overall, "Jigra" has made a solid start at the box office, setting the stage for its future performance.

