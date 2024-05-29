Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    From Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya- top IMDb list of 100 most viewed Indian stars

    Deepika Padukone topped IMDb's list of the Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars in the Last Decade. Shah Rukh Khan comes in second, followed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Irrfan Khan in fifth place.

    From Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya- top IMDb list of 100 most viewed Indian stars, late actors Irrfan Khan, SSR included RBA
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 29, 2024, 2:59 PM IST

    From Hollywood to Bollywood, if they want reliable information on TV and other celebrities, IMDb, the world's most popular and authoritative source, is undoubtedly useful. IMDb has just announced the Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade on IMDb, worldwide! While Deepika Padukone won first place, late actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Irrfan Khan are among the top ten names on this top 100 list. For those who do not know, Sushant died on June 20, 2024, while Irrfan Khan died on June 29, the same year.

    Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Past Decade on IMDb
    Also Read: Anant Ambani, Radhika to marry in Queen Elizabeth's Rs 592 crore home?

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by IMDb India (@imdb_in)


    Aamir comes in sixth, followed by Sushant in seventh, Salman Khan in eighth, Hrithik Roshan in ninth, and Akshay Kumar in tenth. Katrina Kaif is ranked eleventh, while Triptii Dimri is ranked fifteenth. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other side, is ranked 17th, with Ranveer Singh coming in 19th.

    This list also includes Adipurush stars Kriti Sanon and Prabhas. Salaar comes in at number 29, while the Mini actor is at 25th. Other actors in IMDb's Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade include Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Suriya, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee, and others.

    Also Read: Guru Randhawa, Pitbull to perform at Anant Ambani Radhika cruise party

    IMDb's Instagram caption for the post said, "Presenting the Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade on IMDb, globally!" Do you recognise your favourites? The Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade on IMDb list is based on IMDb's weekly rankings from January 2014 to April 2024. These rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visits to IMDb globally.

     

