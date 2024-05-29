 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Anant Ambani, Radhika to marry in Queen Elizabeth's Rs 592 crore home?

The Ambani celebrations

Whenever there is an Ambani celebration, it is no less than a festival.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding date

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to get married on July 12, 2024.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding venue

It is reported that their wedding will be held at Stoke Park Estate in London, one of the world's most costly hotels.

Invitation

As per sources, Bollywood celebs have already received wedding invitations, with Stoke Park Estate mentioned as the site.

Stoke Park Estate is one of the UK's most luxurious residences. 

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding site is rumored to be Queen Elizabeth I's favorite retreat in 1581. 

The opulent property was erected in 1066 and rebuilt by John Penn in 1760. Stoke Park Estate was sold to the Crown to settle Henry Hastings' debts.

