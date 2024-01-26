Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan extends R-Day wishes; speaks about 'the spirit of India'

    On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan extended warm wishes to his followers on social media. Coinciding with the festive day, his latest aerial action film, Fighter, graced the silver screens, receiving acclaim from audiences. In the movie, Hrithik portrays the character of an Indian Air Force officer.

    Taking to his Instagram account, Hrithik shared a video featuring captivating clips from Fighter, accompanied by a poignant dialogue from the film as a voiceover. In his heartfelt caption, the actor expressed gratitude to the Defence forces, highlighting the limited awareness surrounding their extensive efforts to safeguard the nation's borders, skies, and seas. He wrote, "Over the course of the last couple of years, I have learned how little is really known of the extent of the work undertaken by our Defence forces to keep our lands, skies, and seas protected. Today India marks its 75th year of becoming a Republic - here’s to our brave men and women at the borders who personify the Spirit of India! Jai Hind !!!"

    In a recent media interaction, Hrithik Roshan shared insights into his collaboration with veteran actor Anil Kapoor in Fighter. Recalling his early experiences as an assistant in many films directed by his father, Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik acknowledged working closely with Anil Kapoor during that time. Describing himself as an 'assistant,' he reminisced about the learning process and the valuable experiences gained throughout the journey.

    ALSO READ: Seeta aur Geeta moment: Twin sisters separated at birth reunite after 19 years through a TikTok video

    Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and co-written by Anand and Ramon Chibb, boasts a star-studded cast including Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshaye Oberoi. The film, which hit theaters on January 25th, has garnered a positive response from audiences. This marks the second collaboration between Hrithik and Siddharth, following their 2014 film, Bang Bang.

