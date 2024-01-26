Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Seeta aur Geeta moment: Twin sisters separated at birth reunite after 19 years through a TikTok video

    Amy Khvitia and Ano Sartania despite living just miles away from each other didn't meet each other. It took a TikTok video and a TV show for the twin sisters to reunite after a gap of 19 years. The story has created a warm feeling among internet users.

    A Real-life Seeta aur Geeta moment has taken place in Georgia where twin sisters who were separated at birth have managed to reunite after a long gap of 19 years. The plot line is somewhat similar to Ramesh Sippy's 1972 classic hit, Seeta aur Geeta where twin sisters separated at birth reunite in their adulthood.

    Amy Khvitia and Ano Sartania reunited through a TikTok video and a talent show in Georgia. Amy Khvitia first noticed a dancing Ano Sartania at the Georgia Got Talent show. Soon, Ano Sartania stumbled upon a TikTok video where she saw Amy Khvitia. The striking resemblance created questions in the twin sister's mind.

    While trying to investigate the resemblance, Amy Khvitia and Ano Sartania learned the truth about their past. Both were sold by her father to different families right after the birth in a Georgian Hospital. The decision was made by the father as the mother of Amy Khvitia and Ano Sartania went into a coma due to birth-related complications in 2022.

    Amy Khvitia grew up in Zugdidi while Ano Sartania was raised in Tbilisi. Though just miles apart, the twin sisters were reunited by a TikTok video and a TV show. The duo first crossed the path of each other in a dance show at the age of 11 where even onlookers were surprised by the striking resemblance of the two girls otherwise belonging to different families.

    The reunification case also shed light on the gruesome darkness of Georgian hospitals where babies getting sold and even stolen was a common phenomenon. A massive racket is still in place wherein newborn babies are stolen from childcare divisions of hospitals and sold to other families for huge sums.

