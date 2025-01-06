Fatima Sana Shaikh: Love, law to high octane-drama; actress set to shine this year; Read on

2025 is looking like a major year for the versatile actress, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and she’s ready to kick it off in style with an exciting mix of roles that show off her versatility like never before! Whether it’s love, law, or high-octane drama, Fatima’s lineup is packed with characters that will have you hooked from the get-go.

Fatima isn’t just playing the lover girl. In the digital world, it is learnt that she’s stepping into some seriously tough shoes in Nyaya, a gripping new series where she plays a no-nonsense cop. Directed by Karan Kapadia and Nitya Mehra, this one’s set to be a wild ride, with Fatima showing off her fierce, action-packed side while keeping things gritty and grounded. Making this one of the most anticipated series of the year.

After having won hearts in Dangal, Modern Love, Sam Bahadur and Dhak Dhak , Fatima is all set to wow us this new year. On the film front, she’s ready to melt hearts in Ul Jalool Ishq, a romantic drama that pairs her with the ever-talented Vijay Varma — a combo we haven’t seen before, and one that's already creating major buzz. Produced by the fashion icon turned producer Manish Malhotra and directed by Vibhu Puri, this film promises to dive deep into the intricacies of love, and Fatima’s emotional range is set to shine in a role that’s both tender and complex.

But that’s just the beginning. Fatima will also star opposite the charming R. Madhavan in Aap Jaisa Koi, directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharmatic. With its heady mix of romance and intrigue, this one’s shaping up to be a perfect blend of lighthearted chemistry and deeper emotional moments. Fans are already counting down the days to see these two bring their magic to the screen.

And if you think Fatima’s all about romance, think again! The actress will also be part of Metro...In Dino, the highly anticipated ensemble film from acclaimed director Anurag Basu. Known for his knack for weaving intricate, character-driven stories, Basu’s latest promises to be a showstopper — and with Fatima in the mix, the excitement is palpable.

What’s really exciting about all these projects is how effortlessly Fatima is bouncing between genres. One minute, she’s melting hearts in a romance, the next she’s chasing bad guys as a cop — and she’s pulling it off with style! It’s clear that 2025 is going to be a year full of unexpected turns for the actress, and we can’t wait to see her take on these diverse roles.

