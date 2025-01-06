Azaad Trailer OUT: Ajay Devgn's period action thriller to release on THIS date; Check out

Ajay Devgn's 'Azaad' trailer is out, showcasing the actor in a rebellious avatar. The film marks the debut of Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani. It releases in theaters on January 17.

The highly anticipated trailer for Ajay Devgn's Azaad was released on Monday. The trailer showcases Devgn's rebellious side. This action-thriller also introduces two newcomers, Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, in their debut film. Their pairing has been well-received in the trailer. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film is set in the 1920s during British rule in India. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor under RSVP and Guy In The Sky Pictures, the film is set to release in theaters on January 17.

What's in the Azaad trailer?

Two-star kids are making their Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's Azaad: Devgn's nephew Aaman and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani. The film is set during the British era in India. The title, Azaad, refers to a horse owned by Vikram Singh, played by Ajay Devgn. The trailer shows Devgn fighting against the British, acting as a messiah for the villagers and fighting for their rights. It also features a love story between Aaman and Rasha. The trailer gives ample screen time to both newcomers alongside Devgn.

Azaad to clash with Kangana Ranaut's film

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency and Ajay Devgn's Azaad are releasing on the same day, January 17. This sets the stage for a box office clash. However, both films belong to different genres. Interestingly, both trailers were also released on Monday. Fans eagerly await the release of both films.

