NBC Universal has confirmed four live-action series based on the 'Fast & Furious' movie franchise are in development for Peacock. Star Vin Diesel is set to executive-produce the shows and made the announcement at an NBCUniversal presentation.

Four New Live-Action Series Announced

NBC Universal has confirmed that four live-action series based on Universal's Fast & Furious action movie franchise are in development. Vin Diesel is set to executive-produce the film, reported Deadline.

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The actor Vin Diesel announced the projects, which are set up at Peacock, on stage at the NBCUniversal upfront presentation on Monday morning. "Peacock is launching four shows in the Fast and the Furious universe," Vin Diesel said as quoted by Deadline.

Production and Creative Team

According to the outlet, Diesel is executive producing the series adaptation. Its pilot will be written by Mike Daniels, who just got an NBC series order for his take on another high-profile title from the NBCUniversal library, The Rockford Files, and Wolfe Coleman. The two previously worked together on the NBC series Shades of Blue.

No details are being provided on the series, which comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, reported Variety. Diesel and Sam Vincent executive produce via One Race alongside Fast & Furious franchise producer Neal Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, as well as two other franchise producers, Chris Morgan, who also wrote several of the movies, and Jeff Kirschenbaum.

Franchise Legacy and Future

Diesel, Moritz and Morgan also executive produce an animated Fast & Furious series set at Netflix from DreamWorks Animation. The Fast & Furious movie series marks its 25th anniversary this year with a special screening of the original movie at the Cannes Film Festival. Over the course of eleven films to date, the franchise has earned more than 7 billion USD at the worldwide box office. The final F&F chapter, Fast Forever, will be released March 17, 2028, reported Deadline. (ANI)