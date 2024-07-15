Fact Check: Did Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan pose together at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding?

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding: Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai attended the grand wedding over the weekend but separately. A picture of Salman and Aishwarya posing together is now going viral; know the truth behind this viral post.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish wedding was held on July 12, and several celebrities attended it. An alleged photo of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is circulating on social media, claiming that the two posed together at the wedding. Well, Salman and Aishwarya arrived with their families. The image that has gone viral shows Salman, Aishwarya, and Arpita Khan posing together. Well, the image is entirely fabricated.

Salman finally reached the wedding with Arpita Khan and the brother-sister duo posed together. Later, Aishwarya walked the red carpet with his daughter Aaradhya. Netizens merged Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s solitary photograph with Salman and Arpita’s pictures and declared that the exes rejoined at the wedding.

Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani, attended the pre-wedding celebrations of their son Anant Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant at their mansion in Mumbai last week. The first event was the Shubh Vivah on July 12, followed by the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on July 13. On July 14, the family threw the Mangal Utsav, or wedding celebration, which is held at the Jio World Centre in BKC.

Salman and Aishwarya dated in the late 1990s but separated after a while. Aishwarya got married to Abhishek Bachchan but Salman is still unmarried.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding:

Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani, welcomed their son Anant Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities with the Mameru ceremony last week at their Mumbai home, Antilia. The couple's spectacular wedding took place on Friday, July 12. The first event was the Shubh Vivah, or wedding function, which followed an Indian customary dress code. On July 13, the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony took place, with an Indian formal dress code. The festivities will culminate on July 14 with the Mangal Utsav, or wedding banquet, where the dress code is Indian elegance. All of these events will be hosted in the Jio World Centre in BKC.

Aishwarya wore red to the wedding ceremony, while Salman turned heads in black. Aishwarya wore a vibrant kurta-style gown to the Shubh Aashirwad celebration, while Salman reverted to his characteristic suits. Aishwarya's daughter, Aaradhya, also attended the wedding. She chose to dress traditionally as well.

