    Fabulous Live of Bollywood Wives 2: The ladies return with more drama, fun and unabashed humour

    Karan Johar’s Netflix special show is ready to return with the second season. Featuring Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari, this Netflix drama shows the lives of the four Bollywood wives.

    Fabulous Live of Bollywood Wives 2: The ladies return with more drama, fun and unabashed humour
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 27, 2021, 9:30 PM IST
    The Netflix show ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ is returning to the streaming platform with its second season. The maker of the show, Karan Johar, announced the return of the four ‘Bollywood wives’ on Saturday by sharing behind-the-scenes footage from the second season.

    “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ is a show that presents the juicy and drama-filled lives of four Bollywood wives – Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Pandey’s wife Bhavana Pandey, Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan, and Samir Soni’s wife Neelam Kothari.

    Maheep, Bhavana, Seema and Neelam are very close friends. The show takes the audience through their lives showing what it takes to be a Bollywood wife, and what goes around all that glamour and attention which comes with it.

    ALSO READ: Bhavana Pandey's facelift to Maheep Kapoor's condom dilemma : Weird facts in Fabulous lives of Bollywood wives

    In the first season, the audience saw a cameo of several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Shanaya Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Sussane Khan. The second season which has now entered its production phase and has begun the filming, promises double of everything – twice the sass, spice, fashion, gossip glamour and drama.

    The first season of ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ was released last year in November. The show became an instant with the audiences who wanted to know about the glamourous lives of these Bolly wives. And true to their expectations, the show did serve all the right flavours and spices that are expected from such a show. From managing their homes to their professions and friendship, the show had reflected on all aspects of their lives. In fact, Shanaya Kapoor’s debut at the ‘Bal des Debutantes’, also known as ‘Paris Ball’, was also shown in the Netflix show.

    Directed by Ritika Bajaj, Uttam Domale, and Naomi Datta, season two is being produced by Karan Johar under the digital label of Dharma Productions – ‘Dharmatic Entertainment’.

    Have a look at Karan Johar's post:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    ALSO READ: Fabulous lives of Bollywood wives: Shanaya Kapoor's Le Bal debut says a bigger picture of nepotism? Read this

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2021, 9:30 PM IST
