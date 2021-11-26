[EXCLUSIVE] Jalebi actress Digangana Suryavanshi opens up on quitting TV and doing films

Digangana Suryavanshi rose to fame with her shows like Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera and Bigg Boss. She has bid goodbye to the small screen. During an exclusive interview with Asianet News, the actress opened up about her transit from TV to films.

She said, "There were mixed feelings and scepticism. I knew I wanted this and wanted things to move in a certain way. I was 18 when I had made my decision. I was at the peak of my career in TV, and I have dedicated my time and energy working to. Why would you let go when at the peak of it? You may capitalise and switch to films. For some reason, it is just the right time. If I think it was the right time and we would not be starting from scratch".

The actress further spoke about what the pandemic taught her last year. She said that, "Pandemic taught me to grateful for whatever I have. I think it made me a lot more patient and work centric. When you don't get to do what you wish to do, you start being drawn to that more. I wanted to be on sets and work. I realised it was a big opportunity to wake up every day and be able to work. The world was that free at that time".

Previously, there were rumours doing roundabouts that Digangana would be playing the female lead in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Quashing these rumours, she said, "I don't understand why such rumours come from? I was a part of a bunch of shows, but Ye Rishta was blown out of proportion. I don't know how and why. I have been offered a lot of TV shows. It is just not about this. I have seen a lot of shows. I do not intend to do TV shows and want to be committed to my film career at the moment. Luckily I have things in place that are keeping me busy, and this is time-consuming. Right now TV is not on my radar".