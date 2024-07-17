'Every single second....', Hina Khan OPENS up on being constantly in pain; Read on

Hina Khan recently opened up about her ongoing struggle with constant pain amid her cancer diagnosis. On Tuesday night, the actress shared her experience on Instagram, writing about the challenges of smiling despite being in pain. She conveyed that even when a person appears to be fine, they might still be suffering internally.

Hina Khan confirmed her stage three breast cancer diagnosis in May this year. She had shared this heartbreaking news with her fans on Instagram, explaining that her treatment had already begun and assuring everyone that she was coping well. In a detailed note, she expressed her determination to overcome the disease and emphasized her strength and commitment to the fight ahead.

She requested privacy and respect during this difficult time, expressing gratitude for the love, strength, and blessings she received from her supporters. Hina also welcomed personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions from her fans, which she found valuable as she navigated this journey. Along with her family and loved ones, she remained focused, determined, and positive, trusting in divine grace to help her overcome this challenge and achieve full health.

In a touching gesture, Hina cut her hair and shared an emotional video on social media, moving her fans deeply. Recently, she announced on social media that she had resumed work despite her diagnosis. She acknowledged the difficulty of balancing work with her health challenges and emphasized the importance of allowing oneself to rest on bad days while making the most of the good days. She encouraged her followers to accept changes, embrace differences, and normalize the experience of living with illness.

