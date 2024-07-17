Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Every single second....', Hina Khan OPENS up on being constantly in pain; Read on

    Recently, Hina announced on her social media that she has returned to work despite her cancer diagnosis

    Every single second....', Hina Khan OPENS up on being constantly in pain; Read on ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 17, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

    Hina Khan recently opened up about her ongoing struggle with constant pain amid her cancer diagnosis. On Tuesday night, the actress shared her experience on Instagram, writing about the challenges of smiling despite being in pain. She conveyed that even when a person appears to be fine, they might still be suffering internally.

    Every single second....', Hina Khan OPENS up on being constantly in pain; Read on ATG

    Hina Khan confirmed her stage three breast cancer diagnosis in May this year. She had shared this heartbreaking news with her fans on Instagram, explaining that her treatment had already begun and assuring everyone that she was coping well. In a detailed note, she expressed her determination to overcome the disease and emphasized her strength and commitment to the fight ahead.

    She requested privacy and respect during this difficult time, expressing gratitude for the love, strength, and blessings she received from her supporters. Hina also welcomed personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions from her fans, which she found valuable as she navigated this journey. Along with her family and loved ones, she remained focused, determined, and positive, trusting in divine grace to help her overcome this challenge and achieve full health.

    ALSO READ: Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's 27-second kissing scene deleted; CBFC modifies the film

    In a touching gesture, Hina cut her hair and shared an emotional video on social media, moving her fans deeply. Recently, she announced on social media that she had resumed work despite her diagnosis. She acknowledged the difficulty of balancing work with her health challenges and emphasized the importance of allowing oneself to rest on bad days while making the most of the good days. She encouraged her followers to accept changes, embrace differences, and normalize the experience of living with illness.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2024, 12:21 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Priyanka Chopra INJURE her hand during the filming of her movie 'The Bluff'? Here's what we know ATG

    Did Priyanka Chopra INJURE her hand during the filming of her movie 'The Bluff'? Here's what we know

    Prosenjit Chatterjee talks about shooting BOLD scenes with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film 'Chokher Bali' RBA

    Prosenjit Chatterjee talks about shooting BOLD scenes with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film 'Chokher Bali'

    Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's 27-second kissing scene deleted; CBFC modifies the film  

    Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's 27-second kissing scene deleted; CBFC modifies the film

    Bengaluru: CCB police arrest Sandalwood director Gajendra in 2004 rowdy sheeter murder case vkp

    Bengaluru: CCB police arrest Sandalwood director Gajendra in 2004 rowdy sheeter murder case

    Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik's sex video goes viral: Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants get intimate under blanket (WATCH) RBA

    Armaan Malik, Kritika's S*X video goes viral: Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants get intimate under blanket (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Human-animal conflict in Kerala's Wayanad: Solutions elude as toll mounts anr

    Human-animal conflict in Kerala's Wayanad: Solutions elude as toll mounts

    Chennai YouTuber Sabir Ali arrested for running gold smuggling racket; check details ABS

    Chennai: YouTuber Sabir Ali arrested for running gold smuggling racket; check details

    SHOCKING Urvashi Rautela's bathroom video gets leaked RBA

    SHOCKING! Urvashi Rautela's bathroom video gets leaked

    Three Bengaluru tourists killed as car falls into ravine at Zoji la pass in Kashmir vkp

    3 Bengaluru tourists killed as car falls into ravine at Zoji la pass in Kashmir

    Did Priyanka Chopra INJURE her hand during the filming of her movie 'The Bluff'? Here's what we know ATG

    Did Priyanka Chopra INJURE her hand during the filming of her movie 'The Bluff'? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon