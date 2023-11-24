Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Emmy Award winner Vir Das terms Shefali Shah 'India's Meryl Streep' as he drops glimpse from the event

    Vir Das uploaded a photo of him and Shefali Shah staring at a delicious dessert which also had several great moments from the Emmy Awards. He claimed that Shefali is India's Meryl Streep.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

    Comedian Vir Das recently won an International Emmy Award for Comedy for his standup special titled 'Vir Das: Landing.' After uploading photos of himself with the trophy, Vir Das took to Instagram to share ten of his real moments from the Emmy Awards, each with a lengthy message. He praised another Indian nominee and Delhi Crime actor Shefali Shah in a photo he shared with her.

    Vir Das uploaded a photo of him and Shefali staring at a delicious dessert in his post, which contained several great moments from the Emmy Awards. He claimed that Shefali is India's Meryl Streep.

    Shefali Shah's repost

    Emmy Awards 2023

    Shefali Shah was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress at the International Emmy Awards 2023 for her role in 'Delhi Crime Season 2'. She was beaten out by Mexican actress Karla Souza, who won for her role as Mariel in 'La Caida'.

    Meanwhile, Jim Sarbh was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor for his work in 'Rocket Boys'. British actor Martin Freeman won the Emmy in this category.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

    About Emmy Awards

    The International Emmy Awards recognize outstanding achievement in television programming produced outside of the United States. The IATAS has recognized them yearly since 1973, with the award ceremony usually taking place in November in New York City.

