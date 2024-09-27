SHOCKING! Yuvraj Singh reveals actress followed him despite asking her to stay away! Had to wear pink slip-ons

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yuvraj Singh shared a shocking incident from his time dating an actress in 2007. The cricketer was said to be dating actresses such as Deepika Padukone and Kim Sharma. 

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 10:20 AM IST

    Yuvraj Singh shared a shocking incident from his time dating an actress in 2007. The cricketer, who is now married to Hazel Keech, confessed that he was dating an actress during India's memorable test trip against Australia in 2007-08. This was also the tour that included the infamous 'Monkeygate' in Sydney. Yuvraj stated that the actress, who is still popular today, was in Australia for a film shoot and accompanied him to Canberra during the Indian cricket team's tour. 

    The cricketer was said to be dating actresses such as Deepika Padukone and Kim Sharma. Yuvraj was going through a hard time in his profession when he met her. He had not performed well on tour, and he could feel the pressure on him. As a result, he wanted to focus on the game and requested that the actress not meet with him for a time. "She followed me to Canberra on the bus. In two Tests, I didn't get many runs. And I was like, 'what are you doing here?' And she was like, ‘I want to spend time with you’,”

    He recalled the time when the actress packed his shoes in the bag and then he had to wear her pink slip-ons to the team bus. “So, I met her in the night and we began chatting. I told her you need to focus on your career and I need to focus on mine because I’m on an Australia tour and you know what that means. Anyway, we were leaving for Adelaide from Canberra and she packed my suitcase." In the morning, I was like ‘Where are my shoes’? She said, ‘I packed them’. I asked, ‘How would I go on the bus’? And she said, ‘Wear mine’. 

    She had these pink slip-ons. And I was like, ‘Oh my god’. I had to wear those pink slip-ons, and I was carrying my bag in front of my shoes to hide them. The guys saw it, and they clapped for me. I had to wear pink slip-ons to the airport until I bought flip-flops there,” Yuvraj said with a laugh.

