Emergency Twitter Review: Kangana Ranaut's directorial debut wins hearts with powerful performance

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency captivates with her powerful portrayal of Indira Gandhi and impressive direction. The film explores key historical events, balancing entertainment with politics. A must-watch for history enthusiasts.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 11:11 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 11:11 AM IST

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s much-anticipated film Emergency has been released, capturing a crucial period in Indian history. The film centers around the time when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi adopted an authoritarian rule, focusing on the impact on democracy, political events, and the complexities of power. Not only does Kangana deliver an exceptional performance, but her direction also elevates the film. Let’s dive into the review.

What is the Story of 'Emergency'?
Emergency explores the 21 months of Emergency rule under Indira Gandhi’s leadership, during which civil liberties were suppressed, and the government used its powers extensively. The film touches on key events such as the Bangladesh Liberation War, Operation Blue Star, the Khalistani movement, and the 1984 assassination of Indira Gandhi. However, the core focus remains on the Emergency period, with Kangana also shedding light on Gandhi’s vulnerabilities during this turbulent time.

Twitter Reviews and Public Reception
Kangana Ranaut's directorial debut has generated significant buzz, especially for her portrayal of Indira Gandhi amidst controversies and delays. The film offers a fresh perspective on Indian history, covering pivotal moments such as the Bangladesh Liberation War and the Emergency period. While political dramas like Sarkar and Raajneeti have impressed audiences, Emergency stands out by focusing on key historical events and blending entertainment with history. The film remains neutral, providing a balanced portrayal of Indira Gandhi without indulging in propaganda.

How is the Star Cast’s Acting?
Kangana’s direction in Emergency is commendable, and the performances of the supporting cast are equally remarkable. Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi and Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan bring depth to their roles. Mahima Chaudhry portrays Indira Gandhi’s close friend Pupul Jayakar impressively, while Milind Soman adds strength as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Satish Kaushik convincingly plays Jagjivan Ram. The film delves deeply into emotions alongside historical events, making it a must-watch for those interested in Indian politics. We rate this film 4 stars.

