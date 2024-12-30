Ektaa Kapoor opens up about single motherhood, reveals she told her son, 'You have no father...'

Ektaa Kapoor opens up about her journey to single motherhood through surrogacy, sharing personal insights on her struggles, guilt, and dedication to raising her son, Ravie.
 

Ektaa Kapoor opens up about single motherhood, reveals she told her son, 'You have no father...' NTI
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 11:08 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 11:15 AM IST

Ektaa Kapoor, a trailblazer in the Indian entertainment industry, has consistently defied stereotypes, earning her the title of the TV Czarina. Known for producing and directing groundbreaking television and films, she introduced bold and contemporary storylines that resonated with modern audiences. But her influence extends beyond her professional achievements, particularly in how she embraced motherhood.

In 2019, Ektaa made headlines when she announced the birth of her son, Ravie Kapoor, whom she had through surrogacy. She named him after her father, the veteran actor and producer Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor. Ektaa opened up about her emotional journey toward motherhood, revealing that she had struggled for seven years to conceive. Her doctor had suggested exploring fertility treatments during this time, and Ektaa persevered in her quest to become a mother.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

She revealed that she had a heart-to-heart with Ravie even when she was 7 months old in an open discussion about motherhood. "I explained to my son that I'm learning alongside him and that you don't have a father. Ektaa said, "Perfection is a mirage, but the guilt is there." Although she recognized the difficulties of being a single mother, she made it clear that she was determined to do her best and that perfection was unachievable.

Recently, rumors about Ektaa planning a second child through surrogacy began circulating, but a close source quickly dismissed the reports as “false” and “laughable.” The source also stressed the importance of journalists verifying facts before publishing such stories.

On the work front, Ektaa is focused on the sequel to her hit film Love, Sex aur Dhokha, which will be released on April 19, 2024. Despite her personal and professional challenges, Ektaa continues to break barriers and inspire many with her determination and resilience.

