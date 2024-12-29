Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn: Top 10 Actors with most films in 2024

Entertainment
Number of films: 3 (The Goat Life, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil)
Total worldwide gross: Approx. ₹350.8 crore
Number of films: 3 (Maharaja, Merry Christmas, and Viduthalai Part 2)
Total worldwide gross: Approx. ₹243 crore
Number of films: 4 (Aavesham, Vettaiyan, Bougainvillea and Pushpa 2: The Rule)
Total worldwide gross: Approx. ₹2008.9 crore
Number of films: 4 (Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Selfiee, Khel Khel Mein, and Singham Again)
Total worldwide gross: Approx. ₹559 crore
Number of films: 4 (ARM, Anweshippin Kandethum, and Nadikar)
Total worldwide gross: Approx. ₹130.4 crore
Number of films: 4 (Kishkindha Kaandam, Thalavan, Adios Amigo, Level Cross)
Total worldwide gross: Approx. ₹114.1 crore
Number of films: 4 (Brahmayugam, Abraham Ozler, Yatra 2, and Turbo)
Total worldwide gross: Approx. ₹180 crore
Number of films: 4 (Shrikant, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Stree 2)
Total worldwide gross: ₹1021 crore
Number of films: 4 (Shaitan, Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, and Singham Again)
Total worldwide gross: ₹666 crore
Number of films: 5 (Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, Varshangalkku Shesham, Nunakkuzhi, ARM, and Sookshma Darshini)
Total worldwide gross: ₹352 crore
