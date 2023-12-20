Dunki: Rajkumar Hirani completes 20 years in industry; Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan pour in best wishes; Read

Celebrating 20 years in Bollywood, director Rajkumar Hirani receives heartfelt wishes from stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and more as his film "Dunki" nears release. The industry lauds his cinematic legacy, anticipating the magic he continues to weave in his two-decade journey

Celebrating two decades in the film industry, director Rajkumar Hirani has garnered congratulatory messages from Bollywood heavyweights as his highly anticipated film "Dunki" gears up for release. The industry is buzzing with excitement, with stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan, and more expressing their heartfelt wishes.

With just one day remaining for the release of Shah Rukh Khan's "Dunki," the anticipation has soared to new heights. The film's trailer and songs have received widespread acclaim, and the promotional campaign is in full swing. Adding to the jubilation, director Rajkumar Hirani achieves a significant milestone, completing an illustrious 20 years in the film industry.

ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda pens heartfelt wish on Lin Laishram's birthday - "I’m just grateful to you being.."

Prominent figures in Bollywood, including Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan, and Shah Rukh Khan himself, have extended their warm congratulations to Rajkumar Hirani on this remarkable achievement.

As the release of "Dunki" approaches, marking the director's two decades in the film industry, actors who have had the privilege of working with him share their congratulations. Red Chillies Entertainment shared a heartwarming video, featuring messages from various stars. Shah Rukh Khan expressed, "Hi Raju sir. Wishing you 20 years of happiness and goodness, and 20 years of your cinema completing. We have all grown up watching your movies and loved them, whether it's Munnabhai, PK, and the list goes on and on. Here's to the next 25 years of great cinema-making and teaching the world how to tell lovely stories. God bless you, sir."

Ranbir Kapoor added, "In the film industry, having the privilege to have worked with you, I can vouch that there isn't a better human being—more selfless, nicer, and harder working."

Aamir Khan, one of Hirani's favorites, conveyed, "He is one of my favorite directors. Congratulations, Raju, on completing 20 years. We are all excited to see what magic you and Shah Rukh have created with your upcoming film Dunki. Wishing you all the very best. You will be graced by success as you pursue capability. Lots of love." Vicky Kaushal expressed his gratitude, stating, "I think the industry has truly been blessed and fortunate to have a filmmaker and storyteller like you."