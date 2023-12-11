Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Kho Gaye hum Kahan' trailer launch: Ananya Panday looks cute in white dress, Siddhant keeps it casual

    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 7:51 AM IST

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a forthcoming Netflix drama film starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav, and Rohan Gurbaxani.

    article_image1

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' cast

    On Sunday evening, the 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' cast conducted their film's trailer launch in Mumbai's Razzberry Rhinoceros. 

    article_image2

    Ananya Panday

    For the event, Ananya Panday was dressed in a white net dress that came with a strap. She kept her look simple and cute. 

    article_image3

    Siddhant Chaturvedi

    Siddhant Chaturvedi looked cool in a printed loose shirt and paired it with cream-color pants. He wore a chain around his neck. 

    article_image4

    Adarsh Gourav

    Adarsh Gourav who will be playing a very important role in the film was seen wearing a black and white jacket and grey jeans.

    article_image5

    At the trailer launch, the film's cast was seen answering media questions which were related to the film. 

    article_image6

    After the Q/A session, the lead actors of the film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' were seen posing for the media and had all smiles to the cameras.  

