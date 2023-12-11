'Kho Gaye hum Kahan' trailer launch: Ananya Panday looks cute in white dress, Siddhant keeps it casual

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a forthcoming Netflix drama film starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav, and Rohan Gurbaxani.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' cast

On Sunday evening, the 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' cast conducted their film's trailer launch in Mumbai's Razzberry Rhinoceros.

Ananya Panday

For the event, Ananya Panday was dressed in a white net dress that came with a strap. She kept her look simple and cute.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi looked cool in a printed loose shirt and paired it with cream-color pants. He wore a chain around his neck.

Adarsh Gourav

Adarsh Gourav who will be playing a very important role in the film was seen wearing a black and white jacket and grey jeans.

At the trailer launch, the film's cast was seen answering media questions which were related to the film.

After the Q/A session, the lead actors of the film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' were seen posing for the media and had all smiles to the cameras.