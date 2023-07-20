Drishyam star Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are blessed with baby boy

Ishita Dutta gave birth to a baby boy on Wednesday (July 19). Ishita will be discharged from the hospital tomorrow. According to reports, 'both mother and newborn are 'healthy'

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcomed their first child, a newborn boy. Soon after the news broke, the couple's fans and friends congratulated the new mother and father. Ishita Dutta is expected to be released from the hospital on Friday. According to a TOI report, a source said of Ishita and her newborn baby boy, "The baby and the mother are healthy." She will be released on Friday. Right now, the family is the happy."

Throughout Ishita's pregnancy, the pair entertained their fans with lovely reels and gorgeous photos from her prenatal photo session. The couple was recently seen out for a brunch date in Mumbai.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda's fan runs on stage while actor delivers speech, see how star reacts

The happy news of Ishita's pregnancy became public in March, but the pair formally announced it in early April via an Instagram post. The couple released beautiful photographs from their maternity session, with Vatsal gently caressing Ishita's baby belly against a beautiful sunset setting. Along with the photographs, they included a little note that said, "Baby on Board."

Ishita previously spoke at length with a news website on combining job and pregnancy. She claimed that she finished her filming before entering her third trimester, allowing her to be at home and prepare for the baby's arrival. Despite her team's reservations about working while pregnant, Ishita informed them that her physicians offered exceptional care and that her crew was supportive. She also stated that she intentionally attempted to get enough rest and be cautious throughout her schedule.

Vatsal also expressed his joy at the prospect of being a parent. He remarked that having a kid was a huge milestone for him and Ishita, just like their marriage. While they did not intend to have children until after they established their jobs, they hope that welcoming their baby will signal the start of a wonderful new chapter in their life.

Ishita and Vatsal held a Griha Pravesh ceremony at their new house before the arrival of their first child. On Mother's Day, May 14, the couple had a lavish baby shower in the city, attended by close friends and family members.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth married in 2017. They originally met on the sets of their TV programme, Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar, where they became friends before falling in love.