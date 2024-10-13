Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Divya Khosla claims Alia Bhatt rigged ’Jigra’ box office numbers, shares proof of empty cinema hall

    Divya Khosla pointed out Alia Bhatt in an Instagram story of an empty theater, alleging that theaters showing Jigra are empty. 

    Amid the feud between Divya Khossla and Alia Bhatt over their films Savi and Jigra, Divya has escalated the conflict by taking a direct shot at Alia on Instagram. Divya pointed out Alia in an Instagram story of an empty theater, alleging that theaters showing Jigra are empty. 

    Divya Khossla recently addressed the parallels between her film 'Savi' and Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra'. She noted the connection but stated that each film has its route and is glad she explored the genre first. Savi, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor, is based on the story of Savitri and Satyavan and follows a housewife who attempts to get her husband out of a high-security jail in England. In Jigra, Alia Bhatt’s character plans a jailbreak to rescue her brother from jail.

    'Jigra' box office collection

    Jigra made Rs 4.25 crore net in India on its first day and the majority of the earnings came from the film's Hindi version. The Telugu-dubbed version collected barely Rs 5 lakh. According to Sacnilk statistics, some Telugu dub morning shows in territories such as Warangal and Nizamabad had 0% occupancy.

    About 'Jigra'

    Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, is a moving story about the love between a brother and a sister performed by Vedang Raina and Alia Bhatt. In the film, Satya (Alia) travels to an autocratic East Asian country to free her brother Ankur (Vedang). All the meantime, the clock is ticking because Ankur is on execution row for questionable drug trafficking allegations. Alia co-produced the film with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and her own Eternal Sunshine Productions.

