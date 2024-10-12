Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kangana Ranaut's cryptic message after Jigra release: "Destroy women-centric films..."

    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 12:52 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 12, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

    Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut recently posted a cryptic message about women-centric films on her Instagram stories. Many speculate that the message hinted at Alia Bhatt's new release, Jigra. In the post, Kangana addressed the demise of "women-centric cinema" and the reasons for its frequent box office failures. She posted it on Friday on her Instagram. 

    Kangana's post read, "When you destroy women-centric films and make sure that they don't work, they don't work, even when you make them. Read that again. Thanks."

    Kangana Ranaut's cryptic message after Jigra release: "Destroy women-centric films..." RTM

     

    Even though Kangana did not mention any names in the post, several people are speculating that it is targeted towards Alia Bhatt's Jigra. The movie had a lackluster opening at the weekend box office. As per the industry tracking site Sacnilk, the movie made over Rs 3.58 crore (net) on its debut day in India across all languages. Additionally, the movie did not impress or resonate with critics or viewers worldwide.

    Asianet Newsable review of Jigra read, "The film has its moments of greatness. However, where 'Jigra' falls short in its failure to maintain momentum and the narrative tries to stay coherent, alternating between melodrama and action without striking a perfect balance. Key storyline aspects appear rushed or underdeveloped, depriving the story of the depth required to fully engage audiences in the characters' journeys. What might have been a riveting examination of resilience and justice instead feels like a collection of disjointed tales."

    There have been previous instances where Kangana has made fun of Alia. Before Gangubai Kathiawadi's premiere, Kangana openly criticized the film's production and casting, branding Alia a "romcom bimbo" and calling the movie a "200-crore disaster waiting to happen." Gangubai Kathiawadi was a critical and commercial hit despite Kangana's critical outbursts.

    Whether Kangana’s latest comments are directed at Alia Bhatt or a broader criticism of Bollywood’s approach to women-led films remains to be clarified. However, her cryptic post has certainly stirred conversations, as Jigra’s box office journey unfolds.

