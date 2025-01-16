Disha Patani Hollywood debut: Actress' BTS picture with Tyrese Gibson, Harry Goodwins goes VIRAL [PHOTOS]

Disha Patani is set to star in a Hollywood web series with Fast and Furious star Tyrese Gibson and Harry Goodwin, currently filming in Mexico

Disha Patani Hollywood debut: Actress' BTS picture with Tyrese Gibson, Harry Goodwins goes VIRAL [PHOTOS]
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 11:33 AM IST

Disha Patani is set to make her Hollywood debut with a web series featuring Fast and Furious star Tyrese Gibson and actor Harry Goodwin. A candid behind-the-scenes photograph from the sets has recently gone viral, creating a buzz about the project.

In the picture, Disha is seen sharing a lighthearted moment with her co-stars while shooting for the series in Durango, Mexico. Although details about the project remain under wraps, more information is expected to be revealed soon.

Disha Patani Hollywood debut: Actress' BTS picture with Tyrese Gibson, Harry Goodwins goes VIRAL [PHOTOS] ATG

This is not Disha's first international venture; she previously appeared in the Chinese film Kung Fu Yoga alongside Jackie Chan.

Known for her strong social media presence, the actor has built a significant fan base online. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar India, Disha shared that she often engages with her fans on Instagram. She mentioned that many fans reach out to her through direct messages, and she makes an effort to respond to them. According to her, a large portion of these followers are young individuals seeking advice on topics such as academics, relationships, and body image issues. Disha expressed her desire to support and instill confidence in them through her interactions.

ALSO READ: 'Never felt so unsafe...', Pooja Bhatt OPENS up on attack on Saif Ali Khan

On the professional front, Disha had a busy year in 2024, starring in Yodha, Kalki 2898 AD, and Suriya's Kanguva. Her upcoming projects include Welcome To The Jungle, which features a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Paresh Rawal, and others.

