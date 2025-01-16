'Never felt so unsafe...', Pooja Bhatt OPENS up on attack on Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence during an attempted robbery early Tuesday. Sustaining multiple injuries, he is undergoing surgery at Lilavati Hospital. Actress Pooja Bhatt condemned the city's rising lawlessness and urged authorities to enhance security in Bandra

Mumbaikars woke up to shocking news on Tuesday as Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence during an attempted robbery. Actress Pooja Bhatt later expressed her concerns about the safety situation in the city, criticizing the "lawlessness" and urging the Mumbai Police to take stronger action.

Taking to her social media platform, Pooja Bhatt reacted to the news of Saif's attack. She called for stricter measures and highlighted the need for increased police presence in Bandra. Addressing the authorities, she noted that the city, particularly the affluent suburb of Bandra, had never felt as unsafe as it does now. She tagged several prominent political figures, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, and Ashish Shelar, to draw their attention to the issue.

The incident occurred at Saif’s residence in the upscale Satguru Sharan building in Bandra at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday. According to reports, an unidentified man broke into the actor’s apartment and got into a scuffle with him when he tried to intervene. Saif sustained multiple stab wounds, including two deep injuries and one near his spine, as confirmed by doctors.

Currently, the actor is undergoing surgery at Lilavati Hospital. A team of doctors, including neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr. Leena Jain, and anesthesiologist Dr. Nisha Gandhi, is attending to him.

In an official statement, Saif’s team confirmed that there was an attempted burglary at his residence and that he was in the hospital undergoing surgery. They urged fans and the media to remain patient and emphasized that the case is being investigated by the police. The team assured that updates would be shared as the situation progressed.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has reportedly formed seven teams to investigate the incident, as per India Today. While no arrests have been made yet, the police are questioning the staff who were present at the actor's home during the attack.

