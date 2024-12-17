Diljit Dosanjh sips 'Kahwa', gives a glimpse of Kashmir's serenity [WATCH]

Diljit Dosanjh, the Punjabi superstar and global icon, has captivated fans not just with his talent but also through his serene journey in Kashmir. Exploring the region’s beauty and heritage, he shared soulful moments sipping kahwa, enjoying rabab tunes, and visiting spiritual landmarks like Dal Lake and ancient temples

First Published Dec 17, 2024, 4:43 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 4:43 PM IST

Punjabi superstar and global icon Diljit Dosanjh continues to mesmerize fans, not just with his music and acting but also through his serene and spiritual journey in Kashmir. Known for his humility and deep cultural roots, Diljit has been immersing himself in the rich heritage and breathtaking beauty of the region, sharing glimpses of his soulful experiences with followers. In a recent Instagram reel, he is seen enjoying kahwa and listening to soothing rabab melodies while aboard a shikara.

After performing at a concert in Chandigarh, Diljit took time off to unwind in the scenic valley of Kashmir. Through a video shared on his social media, he offered fans a glimpse into a tranquil moment on Dal Lake. He was seen sipping Kashmiri kahwa and immersing himself in the soulful tunes of a rabab, a traditional Kashmiri instrument. Diljit expressed his gratitude to the locals, acknowledging their hospitality and kindness, as he mentioned the contributions of "Dal Lake Star Mustaq Bhai" for the kahwa and "Adnan Bhai" for playing the rabab.

Diljit also took time to visit the historic Shri Adi Shankaracharya Temple, a spiritual site dedicated to Lord Shiva, situated atop a hill with panoramic views of Srinagar and Dal Lake. Additionally, he paid his respects at the Shah-e-Hamdan Mosque, a revered landmark reflecting the Sufi culture and spirituality of Kashmir. These visits underscored his appreciation for the region’s cultural and spiritual diversity.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan to host star-studded Christmas bash in Mumbai before 'Baby John' release

On Saturday, Diljit performed in Chandigarh as part of his Dil-Luminati concert series. He dedicated the event to Gukesh Dommaraju, India’s newly crowned FIDE World Chess Champion. The singer is nearing the conclusion of his Dil-Luminati India tour, with a Mumbai performance scheduled for December 19. The tour is set to end on December 29 with a final concert in Guwahati.

