Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati tour: Night of music, cultural celebration unfolds in Jaipur [WATCH]

Diljit Dosanjh's star power is lighting up cities across India with his electrifying Dil-Luminati Tour. After two stunning performances in Delhi, he recently left audiences in Jaipur spellbound

Diljit Dosanjh's popularity is soaring across India as he travels from city to city for his Dil-Luminati Tour. After captivating audiences in Delhi for two days, he recently charmed fans in Jaipur. A heartwarming moment from the concert involved Diljit interacting with a Marwari fan, which has since gone viral online. He honored the fan’s traditional turban and even joined him in a lively bhangra.

On November 4, 2024, Diljit’s team shared a delightful video from last night's Jaipur concert on Instagram. In the footage, Diljit, clad in a stylish white outfit, stood alongside a fan who also wore a white kurta. He encouraged the audience to applaud for the fan's turban, expressing that the turban symbolizes pride and reflects the beauty of the country. He highlighted the cultural diversity in India, noting that the way people speak and the food they enjoy can change within just a few hours, showcasing the nation's rich heritage.

Diljit emphasized his love for people from all over the country, mentioning various regions like Jaipur, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab. He acknowledged the fan's Marwari identity and prompted the audience to cheer for the Marwaris.

As he performed his song "Main Hoon Punjab," Diljit added a personal touch to his iconic line, welcoming the Marwari fan on stage. The two then danced together, creating a memorable moment for everyone present.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal's fiery outburst creates drama; Ravi Kishan's reality check turns heat

On the film front, Diljit has been busy with two movie releases in 2024, namely Crew and Amar Singh Chamkila. According to an exclusive update from Pinkvilla, he is also set to appear in the upcoming comedy film No Entry 2, alongside Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor.

Latest Videos