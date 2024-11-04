Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati tour: Night of music, cultural celebration unfolds in Jaipur [WATCH]

Diljit Dosanjh's star power is lighting up cities across India with his electrifying Dil-Luminati Tour. After two stunning performances in Delhi, he recently left audiences in Jaipur spellbound

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati tour: Night of music, cultural celebration unfolds in Jaipur [WATCH] ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 10:31 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

Diljit Dosanjh's popularity is soaring across India as he travels from city to city for his Dil-Luminati Tour. After captivating audiences in Delhi for two days, he recently charmed fans in Jaipur. A heartwarming moment from the concert involved Diljit interacting with a Marwari fan, which has since gone viral online. He honored the fan’s traditional turban and even joined him in a lively bhangra.

On November 4, 2024, Diljit’s team shared a delightful video from last night's Jaipur concert on Instagram. In the footage, Diljit, clad in a stylish white outfit, stood alongside a fan who also wore a white kurta. He encouraged the audience to applaud for the fan's turban, expressing that the turban symbolizes pride and reflects the beauty of the country. He highlighted the cultural diversity in India, noting that the way people speak and the food they enjoy can change within just a few hours, showcasing the nation's rich heritage.

Diljit emphasized his love for people from all over the country, mentioning various regions like Jaipur, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab. He acknowledged the fan's Marwari identity and prompted the audience to cheer for the Marwaris.

As he performed his song "Main Hoon Punjab," Diljit added a personal touch to his iconic line, welcoming the Marwari fan on stage. The two then danced together, creating a memorable moment for everyone present.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal's fiery outburst creates drama; Ravi Kishan's reality check turns heat

On the film front, Diljit has been busy with two movie releases in 2024, namely Crew and Amar Singh Chamkila. According to an exclusive update from Pinkvilla, he is also set to appear in the upcoming comedy film No Entry 2, alongside Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kamala Harris Vs Donald Trump: Lady Gaga supports THIS candidate; heads Vote for Freedom rally at Pennsylvania ATG

Kamala Harris Vs Donald Trump: Lady Gaga supports THIS candidate; heads Vote for Freedom rally at Pennsylvania

Who was Helena Luke? Mithun Chakraborty's first wife dies at 68 RBA

Who was Helena Luke? Mithun Chakraborty's first wife dies at 68

Why Shah Rukh Khan Loves 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' despite its awkward plot twist; Read on ATG

Why Shah Rukh Khan Loves 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' despite its awkward plot twist; Read on

Kantara Chapter 1: International action choreographer Todor Lazarov joins Rishab Shetty's film RBA

Kantara: Chapter 1: International action choreographer Todor Lazarov joins Rishab Shetty's film

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly's perfect image crumbles as stepdaughter drops bombshell ATG

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly's perfect image crumbles as stepdaughter drops bombshell

Recent Stories

Amaran to Maharaja: 8 Tamil movies that crossed Rs 100 crores gcw

Amaran to Maharaja: 8 Tamil movies that crossed Rs 100 crores

Kamala Harris Vs Donald Trump: Lady Gaga supports THIS candidate; heads Vote for Freedom rally at Pennsylvania ATG

Kamala Harris Vs Donald Trump: Lady Gaga supports THIS candidate; heads Vote for Freedom rally at Pennsylvania

football Arsenal sporting director Edu to 'leave' club: A major setback for Mikel Arteta and Gunners' ambitions snt

Arsenal sporting director Edu to 'leave' club: A major setback for Mikel Arteta and Gunners' ambitions?

30 year old Bengaluru techie dies after slipping into Hebbe falls in Chikkamagaluru vkp

30-year-old Bengaluru techie dies after slipping into Hebbe falls in Chikkamagaluru

Who was Helena Luke? Mithun Chakraborty's first wife dies at 68 RBA

Who was Helena Luke? Mithun Chakraborty's first wife dies at 68

Recent Videos

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon