Diljit Dosanjh rocks 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Diljit Dosanjh's electrifying debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon showcased his musical prowess with hits like 'Born To Shine' and 'G.O.A.T.'. Jimmy Fallon introduced him as 'the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet'

Diljit Dosanjh, the renowned Punjabi singer, made a significant mark with his debut on the US late-night television by performing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. His rendition of the popular tracks 'Born To Shine' and 'G.O.A.T.' captivated audiences, leading to the performance going viral on social media platforms.

Introducing Diljit, Jimmy Fallon hailed him as ‘the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet.’ Diljit, dressed stylishly in a white kurta, white turban, and a black leather jacket-vest, delivered an impressive performance.

In addition to his musical act, a behind-the-scenes video featuring Jimmy Fallon and Diljit has also gained traction online. In this clip, Diljit teaches Fallon how to say phrases such as ‘Punjabi aa gaye oye’ and ‘Sat Sri Akal.’ Fallon made a commendable effort to repeat the phrases, much to Diljit’s delight. The two shared a warm hug, highlighting the friendly rapport between them.

In a recent interview with Raj Shamani, Diljit expressed his excitement about the opportunity and shared insights about his performance preparation. When asked about his song selection, Diljit revealed his relaxed approach, stating, ‘Gaana abhi decide nahi kiya. Wo plane mein, decide ho jayega’ (I haven’t decided on the song yet. Will decide on the plane).

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha's bachelorette party photos: Huma Qureshi and other celebs spotted at the bash

Diljit Dosanjh's career is currently soaring, marked by international concerts, successful albums, and acclaimed roles in films. Earlier this year, he performed to an ecstatic audience at Vancouver’s BC Place stadium, where over 54,000 fans were in attendance.

In addition to his musical success, Diljit recently starred in the Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila, alongside Parineeti Chopra, who portrayed Amarjot Singh, Chamkila’s wife. The film, which delves into the life of the legendary singer Amar Singh Chamkila who was tragically murdered, received an enthusiastic response from viewers, further showcasing Diljit's versatile talent.

Latest Videos