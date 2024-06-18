Sonakshi Sinha's bachelorette party photos: Huma Qureshi and other celebs spotted at the bash

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has been under heavy scrutiny since an audio invitation to her planned wedding with Zaheer Iqbal leaked on the internet. The actress had a great bachelorette party with her girl gang, photos out

Sonakshi Sinha, who is now enjoying the triumph of her role as Faridan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first series Heeramandi, plans to marry shortly. The actress will marry her longtime lover, Zaheer Iqbal. According to reports, Sonakshi Sinha will marry Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 in Mumbai. Sonakshi Sinha recently published a series of photos from her bachelorette celebration, in which Huma Qureshi is seen among other pals.

As she posed with her female squad, Sonakshi Sinha looked lovely in a black outfit. She captioned a single photo, "17.06.2024". Sonakshi's brother, Luv Sinha, posted an old photo of his holiday in Baku on his own Instagram account. He also wrote something that has left folks guessing what he meant. Along with the picture, he wrote in the caption, "The problem with time is, that we never have enough of it. #Memories #Baku #Throwback #streetphotography #christmas #Nightlife #A7R5".

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been reported to be dating for some time. Nonetheless, the two have always maintained their status as closest friends. They frequently express their affection for each other on social media. Coincidentally, the duo began their Bollywood career with Salman Khan flicks. The two initially met at Salman Khan’s party. After that, they formed a friendship before falling in love. Although this couple has always kept their romance secret, public appearances and social media posts have revealed their love story.

Zaheer made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with the romance drama Notebook, produced by Salman Khan. Salman also introduced Zaheer and Sonakshi. Later, the two acted in the film Double XL, which also starred Huma Qureshi. According to reports, Zaheer has previously dated actresses Deeksha Seth and Sana Saeed. And now he is frequently spotted with Sonakshi, and if speculations are correct, the two will soon make their love official for life.

Sonakshi Sinha is now receiving praise for her recent debut series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She will next appear in films such as Kakuda, Nikita Roy, and The Book of Darkness.

