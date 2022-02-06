  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did you know Lata Mangeshkar once refused to work with Kishore Kumar? Read this interesting fact

    A few months back, when Sameer Anjaan appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, he revealed some interesting things about Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle; read on

    Did you know Lata Mangeshkar once refused to work with Kishore Kumar? Read this interesting fact RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Feb 6, 2022, 10:15 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Lata Mangeshkar, one of India's best-known playback singers, has over a thousand Hindi film songs to her credit. Considered one of Indian cinema’s greatest singers, Lata Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001. She is also the recipient of several other awards, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

    In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked Lata Mangeshkar the most recorded artist for singing more than 30,000 songs in 20 Indian languages. She is known for a few iconic songs like 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Aayegaa Aanewala', and 'Babul Pyare'.

    Also Read: When singer Lata Mangeshkar was given slow poison, it was a close brush with death

    Last year, when Bollywood singer Sameer Anjaan appeared on the popular chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show, he talked about Lata Mangeshkar and her sister Asha Bhosle. When both the sisters were hesitant to sing with the great Kishore Kumar, he would make them laugh all the time.

    Sameer Anjaan recalled, ‘Lataji (Lata Mangeshkar) once told me about Kishore Kumar. After a time, Lataji and Ashaji (Asha Bhosle) stopped singing with Kishore Kumar. Lataji said, ‘What Kishore does? He comes and talks to both of us and drives us to laugh while telling jokes. This makes our voices tired, and he goes away by singing himself.’ We said let him sing, I will not sing with him.’

    Also Read: Did you know Lata Mangeshkar once refused to accept Filmfare award; here's what happened next

    Sameer also informed that Lataji once asked Kishore Kumar to let her finish the recording of the track Suno Kaho Kaha Suna as he was constantly making her laugh by telling jokes.

    We all know Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar have give us many evergreen songs like Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Main, Gata Rahe Mera Dil, Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, Lag Jaa Gale and many more.

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2022, 10:14 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lata Mangeshkar passes away at the age of 92 drb

    Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92 due to 'multiple organ failure'

    Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera wedding: First picture of the newly married couple, out drb

    Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera wedding: First picture of the newly married couple, out

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Doctor treating the singer says she is "under aggressive therapy" drb

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Doctor treating the singer says she is "under aggressive therapy"

    Lata Mangeshkar health update Doctors say singer condition is critical put on ventilator again drb

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Doctors say singer’s condition is critical; put on ventilator again

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye West indulge in a war of words on social media over their daughter North and TikTok drb

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye West indulge in a war of words on social media over their daughter North and TikTok

    Recent Stories

    Lata Mangeshkar's life in pics: PM Modi to Rekha and more, singer's good memories across her 60-year career RCB

    Lata Mangeshkar's life in pics: PM Modi to Rekha and more, singer's good memories across her 60-year career

    Did you know Lata Mangeshkar once wanted to marry a royal family person but never married anyone? Read this RCB

    Did you know Lata Mangeshkar once wanted to marry a royal family person but never married anyone? Read this

    When Lata Mangeshkar was given a slow poison RCB

    When Lata Mangeshkar was given a slow poison

    Did you know Lata Mangeshkar was presented with Honorary Citizenship of the United States gcw

    Did you know Lata Mangeshkar was presented with Honorary Citizenship of the United States?

    Lata Mangeshkar: Iconic pairings of Melody Queen with famous singers-dnm

    Lata Mangeshkar: Iconic pairings of ‘Melody Queen’ with famous singers

    Recent Videos

    Explained Russia Vs US-NATO faceoff over Ukraine

    Explained: Russia Vs US-NATO faceoff over Ukraine

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 81): Kerala Blasters crown Alvaro Vazquez stunner with win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 81): Kerala Blasters crown Alvaro Vazquez stunner with win over NorthEast

    Video Icon
    US Air Force boosts Baltic air policing amid Ukraine-Russia faceoff

    US Air Force boosts Baltic air policing amid Ukraine-Russia faceoff

    Video Icon
    I believed I'm going to win it, but not by such a big margin - PR Sreejesh on World Games Athlete of the Year-ayh

    I believed I'm going to win it, but not by such a big margin - PR Sreejesh on World Games Athlete of the Year

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce happiness subject in school syllabus-dnm

    Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce ‘happiness’ subject in school syllabus

    Video Icon