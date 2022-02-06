Did you know Lata Mangeshkar once refused to work with Kishore Kumar? Read this interesting fact

A few months back, when Sameer Anjaan appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, he revealed some interesting things about Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle; read on

Lata Mangeshkar, one of India's best-known playback singers, has over a thousand Hindi film songs to her credit. Considered one of Indian cinema’s greatest singers, Lata Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001. She is also the recipient of several other awards, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked Lata Mangeshkar the most recorded artist for singing more than 30,000 songs in 20 Indian languages. She is known for a few iconic songs like 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Aayegaa Aanewala', and 'Babul Pyare'.

Last year, when Bollywood singer Sameer Anjaan appeared on the popular chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show, he talked about Lata Mangeshkar and her sister Asha Bhosle. When both the sisters were hesitant to sing with the great Kishore Kumar, he would make them laugh all the time.

Sameer Anjaan recalled, ‘Lataji (Lata Mangeshkar) once told me about Kishore Kumar. After a time, Lataji and Ashaji (Asha Bhosle) stopped singing with Kishore Kumar. Lataji said, ‘What Kishore does? He comes and talks to both of us and drives us to laugh while telling jokes. This makes our voices tired, and he goes away by singing himself.’ We said let him sing, I will not sing with him.’

Sameer also informed that Lataji once asked Kishore Kumar to let her finish the recording of the track Suno Kaho Kaha Suna as he was constantly making her laugh by telling jokes.

We all know Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar have give us many evergreen songs like Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Main, Gata Rahe Mera Dil, Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, Lag Jaa Gale and many more.