    Did you know Abhishek Bachchan penned script for debut film? Amitabh Bachchan rejected by saying, 'Get out'

    In an interview, Abhishek Bachchan revealed that he along with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra wrote a script called 'Samjhauta Express', which was meant to introduce him as an actor and Rakeysh as a filmmaker. 

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 5:52 PM IST

    In 2000, Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan made their acting debut with the film 'Refugee' and given that the two belonged to a strong family background, their debut was in the limelight. However, not many are aware that Abhishek had written a script for his debut with the assistance of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, which his father, Amitabh Bachchan vehemently rejected. During an interview, Abhishek recalled how he and Rakeysh co-wrote the film 'Samjhauta Express', which was meant to introduce Abhishek as an actor and Rakeysh as a filmmaker.

    No one wanted to launch Abhishek Bachchan

    Because no one was ready to introduce Abhishek as an actor and Rakeysh — who was an ad filmmaker — was not being encouraged to make films, the duo decided to compose the script. Recalling the incident, Abhishek said that he was sitting with his friend Rakeysh Mehra when he told him it's been two years and he still hasn't gotten a film, and that it is depressing him. Rakeysh responded that he also wanted to direct a film but they all wanted him to direct advertising. Abhishek said that he would act for him and he could direct him. The two agreed and wrote a story called 'Samjhauta Express'.

    Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is the worst narrator 

    Abhishek said, "Anyone who has told my father about a movie knows it's a scary thing because he doesn't react. He simply sits quietly and listens. As a result, we were prepared. I recall we narrated the entire script and then there was silence. That's when I realized Rakeysh is the world's worst narrator, so just read the script and never get a narration from him because he would confuse you." 

    Amitabh Bachchan's response to the script 

    Abhishek revealed that his dad, Amitabh, glanced at them after a lengthy quiet and said, "Boys, bahut hi bakwaas script hai, go out." Abhishek explained that after this, they became extremely demoralized. Rakeysh ran off, upset as he took it pretty poorly, opening a bottle of rather strong stuff and scribbling something. The next day, he called and said, "I have written something, and I am vengeance writing. I wrote a script called 'Good vs. Evil' which then evolved into Aks. He spelled it kunus." 

    What was 'Samjhauta Express' about

    Abhishek explained that the film was about a terrorist who goes in quest of his father, who was taken away from him when he was a child. The actor also said that the duo had begun filming preparations, with Rakeysh undertaking appearance tests and Abhishek growing out his hair and beard. They decided to offer it to Amitabh Bachchan's production company.

    Rakeysh and Abhishek's debuts

    Rakeysh made his directorial debut with Aks, while Abhishek went on to make his acting debut with Refugee. They collaborated on Delhi 6 (2009).

