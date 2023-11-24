Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Did Vijay Deverakonda say "I love you" to Rashmika Mandanna on Nandamuri Balakrishna show? Know details

    Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga featured on Nandamuri Balakrishna's talk show to promote their film "Animal." The trio playfully dialed Rashmika's rumored beau, actor Vijay Deverakonda, during the show.

    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

    The speculations surrounding the alleged romantic involvement between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna gained momentum as Ranbir Kapoor, in a recent interview, playfully added fuel to the dating rumors. Ranbir, along with Rashmika, was engaged in promoting their upcoming film, "Animal," on the show "Unstoppable with NBK 2," hosted by Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna.

    During the show, Balakrishna posed a playful dilemma to Rashmika, asking her to choose between posters featuring Vijay Deverakonda in "Arjun Reddy" and Ranbir Kapoor in "Animal." In the midst of her indecision, Balakrishna humorously suggested calling Vijay to seek his opinion. In the ensuing phone call, Ranbir teasingly remarked that Balakrishna might be feeling jealous due to the conversation, revealing that he had been referring to Rashmika as 'Crushmika' throughout the show. Vijay, in response, said, "“Bala sir love Rashmika.” 

    When Balakrishna inquired about Vijay's own affections, the actor humorously diverted the question, saying  “I love Sandeep Reddy Vanga” This witty remark elicited laughter from Rashmika and those present.

    Ranbir Kapoor then steered the conversation towards comparing the posters of "Arjun Reddy" and "Animal," prompting Vijay to express his admiration for Ranbir before playfully confessing, “Keeping the posters aside, I like Ranbir a lot and then, I love… I love you,” without specifying the intended recipient. 

    In the course of the call, Ranbir Kapoor shared an intriguing anecdote about Rashmika and Vijay's bond, revealing that Sandeep Reddy Vanga first met Rashmika at the success party of "Arjun Reddy" held on Vijay's terrace. This revelation left Rashmika momentarily speechless, prompting her to inquire about the source of Ranbir's information. Blushing, she expressed discomfort with the extent of details being divulged.

     

     

    It is noteworthy that Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are set to share the screen for the first time in the film "Animal," directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, scheduled for release on December 1.

    ALSO READ: Will Ranbir Kapoor, Prabhas collaborate for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next? Here's what the director said

