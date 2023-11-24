Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Will Ranbir Kapoor, Prabhas collaborate for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next? Here's what the director said

    Sandeep Reddy Vanga was questioned if there was a chance that Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' and Prabhas' 'Spirit' (Sandeep's next movie) could co-exist and his reply left the audience cheering out loud. 

    Will Ranbir Kapoor, Prabhas collaborate for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next? Here's what the director said RKK
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

    Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was in Delhi on November 23, 2023, along with his team Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and producer Bhushan Kumar. The team unveiled the trailer of their upcoming film 'Animal' and it was well greeted by the audience, who couldn't stop cheering for their favorite actors. During the press conference, Sandeep was asked if he would make anything like the cop or spy universe with his action stars. Here's what he hinted at.

    Ranbir Kapoor and Prabhas' collaboration

    Sandeep was questioned if, given the 'spyverse' and 'copverse' have become new trends in Bollywood, there is a chance that Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' and Prabhas' 'Spirit' (Sandeep's next movie) could be in the same world. Ranbir was intrigued by this question and asked Sandeep, "Can Animal and Spirit coexist?"

    To which the director said, "Socha nahi hai, but if it happens toh batata hoon (I haven't thought about it, but if it happens then I'll let you know)." 

    After hearing this, the crowd cheered loudly as they got excited about this news and could not wait for these two big stars to come together on the big screen. 

    Also Read: Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor reveals he took reference from Rishi Kapoor's personality for his 'Animal' role

    The video

    About 'Animal'

    The action thriller film 'Animal' was co-written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. T-Series and Cine1 Studios are producing the film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri and is slated to be released on December 1, 2023.

    'Animal' is about a troubled father-son relationship set against the backdrop of massive bloodshed in the underworld, which pushes the kid to become a ruthless psychopath.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
