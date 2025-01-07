Did Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan visit Mecca-Madina? Here's the truth behind viral images

Images of Shahrukh Khan visiting Mecca-Medina went viral, but investigations revealed they were AI-generated. Reports of his New Year's trip with his family turned out to be false.

Did Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan visit Mecca-Madina? Here's the truth behind viral images NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 8:45 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 8:45 AM IST

Did Shahrukh Khan go to Mecca-Medina on New Year? Shahrukh Khan and his family are very religious. They all worship Allah on the occasion of Eid. SRK visits the Vaishno Devi temple before the release of his new movies. He tries to visit religious places on special occasions. Now, some pictures are going viral on social media, in which Shahrukh, Gauri Khan, and their elder son Aryan are seen in Mecca-Medina.

Did Shahrukh Khan go to Mecca-Medina on New Year?

The pictures first surfaced on New Year's. It was claimed that Shahrukh and his family visited the holiest city of Muslims on the first day of the year. In the pictures, Shahrukh, Gauri, and Aryan are seen in front of the Grand Mosque of Mecca. As soon as it was shared by several outlets, it went viral on social media very quickly. However, upon investigation, it was found that the pictures were fake and were generated using AI.

 

 

These stars fell prey to deepfake before Shahrukh

Artificial intelligence (AI) has made deepfake more trendy. Celebrities around the world are falling prey to it. Studies conducted in the UK and other countries have revealed that thousands of celebrities have been victims of deepfakes and pornography. The reputation of many celebrities has been tarnished due to videos created using AI. In India, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, and other stars have fallen victim to it. These pictures of Shahrukh from Mecca-Medina are also a new example of deepfake.

