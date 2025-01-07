Pushpa 2 surpasses Baahubali 2 to become the biggest box office hit in India; Read on

Pushpa 2 has created a new sensation, breaking Bahubali 2's records. However, it's being called a disaster in one state, facing a very poor result.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is creating a storm at the box office. Directed by Sukumar, the film is running towards massive collections, creating new records in the process. It has been 32 days since the film's release, and in almost a month, this movie has broken Indian cinema records.

Among the highest-grossing Indian films are Dangal and Bahubali 2. Recently, Pushpa 2 broke Bahubali 2's record. As of Sunday, the movie has collected ₹1831 crore, breaking Bahubali 2's record of ₹1810 crore. This makes Pushpa 2 the second highest-grossing Indian movie, with Dangal holding the top spot with around ₹2000 crore.

Read more:

Allu Arjun's acting prowess and Sukumar's world-class direction have captivated global cinema lovers. The film's record-breaking spree in India, in particular, has been sky-high. From its first day to the 32nd day, the film has consistently set all-time Indian box office records. In just 32 days, it has collected ₹1831 crore, creating an all-time record in Indian cinema history.

While the movie has received tremendous global acclaim, it's noteworthy that it has been a disaster in Kerala. It has already garnered a flop talk there and hasn't even recovered its advance amount. Its performance in Telugu states has been moderate, doing okay in Telangana but incurring losses in Andhra Pradesh. It performed well in Karnataka. However, it received disastrous reviews in Tamil Nadu. The movie was expected to collect ₹110 crore there but has only managed ₹70 crore so far, resulting in a loss of around ₹40 crore. Renowned critic Manobala Vijayabalan recently revealed this information, which has come as a shock.

Pushpa 2 achieved sensational success only in North India, where it earned a net of ₹800 crore, setting a record for the highest collection. It performed moderately well overseas, but it reportedly hasn't broken even in North America. Overall, it's safe to say that Pushpa 2 hasn't been able to satisfy the producers and buyers. It can be said that the film is disappointing both in terms of collections and controversies. Starring Rashmika Mandanna opposite Allu Arjun, the film was produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya, and Jagapati Babu played key roles. The movie was released on December 5.



Latest Videos