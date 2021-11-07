  • Facebook
    Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's dating rumours; Kanye West unfollows reality TV star on Instagram

    Rumoured couple Kim Kardashian who is 41, and American comedian Pete Davidson 27 are reportedly comfortable with the huge age gap; read more
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 7, 2021, 9:41 AM IST
    We have heard and read many times that 'age is just a number' and in the case of TV reality star Kim Kardashian and American comedian Pete Davidson it is so much true. According to TMZ, the mother of four is allegedly dating Pete and was spotted in New York City displaying plenty of PDA. The 41-years-old Kim was also clicked with 27-years-old Pete hanging out in California and visiting him in his hometown of Staten Island. According to reports, both are very comfortable with each other. TMZ shares, Kim doesn’t bother about the age gap or what anyone else thinks about them.

    Last week, many reports were published saying Kim Kardashian's friends were doubtful she and Pete would last long. On the other hand, Kim Kardashian's estranged husband Kanye West has unfollowed his ex-wife twice in the past two months. The first time the rapper unfollowed her was in September.

    Also Read: Why is Kim Kardashian saying 'SORRY' to mom Kris Jenner? Read this

    Kanye reportedly unfollowed Kim again after she was spotted hanging out with Pete Davidson. Earlier in 2021, Kim announced her divorce from Kanye West. As per reports, the star couple is co-parenting and sharing custody of their four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. 

    Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox go topless for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS (9 hot pictures)

    Talking about Kim and Pete, reports suggest Kim is allegedly dating him and it is said that the things between them are very real. The romance between Pete and Kim reportedly started after she debuted on Saturday Night Live, which he host. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by kaitlin (@kaitstake)

    Both, who featured as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine in a sketch of Aladdin, kissed on the magical flying carpet. A few days ago, Kim and Pete were seen holding hands on a rollercoaster ride, and pictures went viral.

    Also Read: Met Gala 2021: Take a look how Kim Kardashian, Kendall, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, others added glam

